High school roundups

ACORN 74, MAGAZINE 51 Senior guard Matthew Chaney had 23 points and senior forward Jacob Moore added 18 points as Acorn (8-5) rolled. Junior forward Brady Watson had 10 points for Magazine (0-2).

DARDANELLE 42, CHARLESTON 32 Senior forward Brayden Ross had 14 points, but they weren't enough for Charleston (1-1) in its loss to Dardanelle (7-0).

DUMAS 70, HAMBURG 31 Senior guard Chris Harris ended with 20 points, and senior forward Damarian Russell followed with 11 points and 10 rebounds as Dumas (2-0) cruised.

HILLCREST 66, POCAHONTAS 58 (OT) Senior guard Colton Rose pumped in 30 points and junior guard Caleb Jones had 15 as Hillcrest (11-0) pulled out an overtime victory. Senior guard Kyle Kaczmarski had 18 points for Pocahontas (1-2).

JACKSONVILLE LIGHTHOUSE 90, McCRORY 69 Seniors Davion Brown and Mhalik Coleman each had 20 points for Jacksonville Lighthouse (6-6) in a 31-point thrashing of McCrory.

JONESBORO 55, BROOKLAND 47 Sophomore guard Jesse Washington scored 14 points and junior guard Brodie Williams had 12 for Jonesboro (1-0). Junior guard Cole Doke finished with 15 points and junior forward Jackson Ballard chipped in with 14 for Brookland (3-3).

KINTA, OKLA. 56, BOONEVILLE 51 Junior Jacob Herrera and Austin Hill both had 15 points for Booneville (4-3) in the Bearcats' loss.

LAVACA 57, LAMAR 49 Senior guards Andrew Wright and Matt Melton combined for 28 points as Lavaca (8-0) overcame a fourth-quarter deficit to win.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK 88, NETTLETON 59, Senior guards Spencer Simes scored 23 points and Craig Collier had 22 for North Little Rock (4-1). Sophomore guard Devares Whitaker led Nettleton (1-3) with 20 points.

RUSSELLVILLE 51, CABOT 48 Senior guard Kade Shaffer had 15 points and senior forward Taelon Peter finished with 11 for Russellville (2-1). Senior forward Jacob Hudson scored 13 points and senior guard Seth Vance ended with 10 for Cabot (2-2).

SEARCY 63, VALLEY VIEW 60 Senior forward Freddy Hicks powered in 33 points for Searcy (3-2) bounced back from Tuesday's loss to Little Rock Catholic.

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 78, IZARD COUNTY 61 Senior Lawson Jenkins scored 27 points and classmate Nick Buchanan had 24 for Har-Ber (5-0). Senior Justus Cooper totaled 16 points and junior Caleb Faulkner added 14 for Izard County (9-2).

THE NEW SCHOOL 59, HACKETT 31 Senior guard Chase Ammons scored 31 points and freshman forward Will Sturner had 10 for the The New School (11-0) in its rout.

WALNUT RIDGE 64, TUCKERMAN 61 (2OT) Sophomore guards Jayden Hollister (23 points) and Ty Flippo (15) pushed Walnut Ridge (2-0) to victory. Senior forward Ben Keton had 34 points for Tuckerman (6-3).

ACORN 66, MAGAZINE 33 Senior guard Lexi Powell had 12 points and 7 rebounds while sophomore guard Sunshine Butterfield chipped in with 12 points and 4 rebounds for Acorn (10-3). Junior forward Kiara Vasquez finished with 16 points for Magazine (2-2).

BENTONVILLE 64, GREENWOOD 57 Junior forward Maryam Dauda scored 18 points and senior guard Natalie Smith had 12 as Bentonville (1-0) held off a late charge. Junior guard Kinley Fisher had 23 points and senior guard Jaelin Glass added 17 for Greenwood (4-1).

FARMINGTON 55, GREENE COUNTY TECH 31 Junior forward Tori Kersey's 21 points and senior guard Makenna Vanzant's 10 were enough to pace Farmington (8-0) to an easy victory.

FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE 77, CASADY, OKLA. 14 Senior forward Tracey Bershers scored 19 points and junior guard Jersey Wolfenbarger had 16 as Northside (3-0) had an easy time.

HARDING ACADEMY 55, MIDLAND 19, Senior guard Caroline Citty scored 20 points for the Lady Wildcats (5-0) in their blowout victory.

LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN 49, MARION 37 Guards Ashlynn Robeson, Isis Isom and Ashton Elley each had 12 points for Little Rock Christian (5-1).

NETTLETON 58, OZARK, MO. 57 Senior guard Elauna Eaton poured in a game-high 24 points and sophomore guard Briley Pena had 16 points for Nettleton (5-0), which overcame a nine-point, fourth-quarter deficit.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK 63, CAMDENTON, MO. 38 Sophomore center Amauri Williams flourished with 21 points as North Little Rock (2-4) dominated. Sophomore guard Jasirae Vick and junior guard Arin Freeman both had 10 for the Lady Charging Wildcats.

PEA RIDGE 55, MANSFIELD 37 Junior guard Blakelee Winn had 18 points and senior forward Allisa Short had 14 for Pea Ridge (6-1), which used a 16-0 run in the fourth quarter to pull away. Junior guard Makayla Sutton had 11 for Mansfield (3-2).

ROGERS HERITAGE 61, FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE 38 Senior guard Lanee Knight had 28 points as Rogers Heritage (4-1) crushed the Lady Mavericks at the Great 8 Classic. Sophomore guard Dylon McCord scored 13 for Southside (0-3).

TUCKERMAN 62, JONESBORO WESTSIDE 39 Freshman guard Raigan Head tossed in 17 points and sophomore guard Shanley Williams had 12 for Tuckerman (6-3). Junior guard Kanya Ford scored 13 for Westside (5-2).

VAN BUREN 47, PARAGOULD 33 Senior guard Lexi Miller tallied 17 points, 6 steals and 5 rebounds for Van Buren (1-1) in its victory. Junior forward Blythe Benefield and sophomore guard Carson Defries each had eight for the Paragould (3-2).

WEST MEMPHIS 65, ROGERS 50 Senior center Tiera Bradley had 19 points and classmates Aryah Hazley and Jamee Gholson added 13 and 11 points, respectively, to keep West Memphis undefeated (6-0). Junior guard Gracie Carr had 10 points for Rogers (2-1).

