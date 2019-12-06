Hog recruits still hearing from coaches

With their futures in limbo, Arkansas coaches are still in contact with Razorbacks recruits.

Arkansas has been without former coach Chad Morris since the day after the Western Kentucky game on Nov. 10. While fans are awaiting to hear who the next head coach is, some recruits are saying they are in touch with the staff.

Cornerbacks coach Mark Smith has been communicating with defensive back commitment Mike Harris.

Harris, 6-0, 180 pounds, of Phenix City (Ala.) Central, chose the Razorbacks during an official visit to Fayetteville for the Mississippi State game.

“Coach Smith is a caring coach,” Harris said. “He still checks on me and family a lot, and that means something to me, especially going through the adversity we're both facing at this moment.”

Former tight end commitment Allen Horace said he's been in contact with associate head coach and running backs coach Jeff Traylor and interim coach Barry Lunney Jr.

Horace, 6-5, 252, of Crockett, Texas is fond of both coaches.

“They are like family to me,” said Horace. “The bond I have with those two is crazy. Playing for them would be a dream because it would be more than football. The University of Arkansas needs people like Barry Lunney and Jeff Traylor.”

Receivers coach Justin Stepp was the lead recruiter of former receiver commitment Savion Williams, who reopened his recruitment after the firing of Morris.

Williams, 6-5, 215, of Marshall, Texas played quarterback this season for coach Jake Griedl, who said Traylor and Stepp have been talking to Williams.

“Regardless of all that has happened at Arkansas, until told otherwise the position coaches have a job to do, and that’s to stay in touch with recruits,” Griedl said. “Coach Stepp and Coach Traylor have done an outstanding job with that. Whether they stay or go, they are doing their best to leave Arkansas in the best situation salvageable.”

Defensive end commitment Blayne Toll, 6-6, 248, of Hazen, is also talking to Smith.

“Coach Smith has been keeping me updated and talking to me through this whole thing,” said Toll, who plans to be an early enrollee.