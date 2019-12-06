Jonesboro man arrested on rape charge; woman says she was drugged before assault

A Jonesboro man was arrested Wednesday after a woman told police she was drugged and raped.

Ross Segroves, 61, faces one count of rape.

A 23-year-old woman told police she was with Segroves Wednesday, and he gave her a drink. She said she believes it contained a drug because she became unconscious, according to a probable cause affidavit.

When she regained consciousness, Segroves was forcing himself on her, she said. She told him to stop, according to the affidavit, but he did not and pressed his weight down on her.

After the alleged assault, the woman told police Segroves apologized and said he would deny the act if she told anyone.

Online jail records show he is being held in the Craighead County jail in lieu of $75,000 bond.