Motorist in Little Rock crash faces DWI charge

A Little Rock woman who police suspect of drunken driving was involved in a traffic crash while two children were in her vehicle Wednesday evening, an arrest report said.

Little Rock police arrested Renee Buria Bullock, 54, Wednesday on charges of DWI, careless or prohibited driving and two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, the report said.

Officers had responded to a traffic accident near Mabelvale Pike and Geyer Springs Road, and found Bullock, whose eyes were bloodshot and watery, with dilated pupils, the report said.

Bullock told police that she had taken hydrocodone before driving, the report said.

The crash was not described in the report.

Bullock was not listed in the Pulaski County jail Thursday evening.