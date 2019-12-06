Motorist in Little Rock crash faces DWI charge

A Little Rock woman who police suspect of drunken driving was involved in a traffic crash while two children were in her vehicle Wednesday evening, an arrest report said.
Little Rock police arrested Renee Buria Bullock, 54, Wednesday on charges of DWI, careless or prohibited driving and two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, the report said.
Officers had responded to a traffic accident near Mabelvale Pike and Geyer Springs Road, and found Bullock, whose eyes were bloodshot and watery, with dilated pupils, the report said.
Bullock told police that she had taken hydrocodone before driving, the report said.
The crash was not described in the report.
Bullock was not listed in the Pulaski County jail Thursday evening.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.