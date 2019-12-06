NLR man sentenced on several infractions

A 33-year-old North Little Rock man who police say forced a friend to reimburse him for his missing marijuana and money has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Sentencing papers filed Wednesday by deputy prosecutor Christy Bjornson show that Antonio Levell Sanders pleaded guilty to theft, possession of a firearm by certain persons, cocaine possession and possession of drug paraphernalia in exchange for the 12-year term imposed by Pulaski County Circuit Judge Herb Wright. He faced up to 76 years on the charges.

Under the conditions of the plea agreement negotiated by defense attorney Gene Clifford, prosecutors dropped the most serious charge, aggravated robbery, which carries a potential life sentence.

According to arrest reports, the series of events that led to Sanders' Aug. 4, 2018, arrest began with an 8:08 a.m. 911 call about two men, one of whom was armed, arguing in a silver vehicle in the 4800 block of Manor Avenue.

All was quiet when officers Thomas Coleman and Anthony Moore arrived.

But 13 minutes later the officers were dispatched to the Bank of America branch at 3500 S. University Ave. to investigate a report of a ski-masked man driving a silver car making a heavy-set man withdraw money from the bank's ATM, possibly at gunpoint.

The car was gone when officers arrived, so after a search, they headed back to Manor Avenue, given that both incidents involved two men in a silver car. Police reached the street in time to see a silver Nissan Altima pulling into a driveway of 4814 Manor Ave. about 8:40 a.m.

Sanders was behind the wheel while Quentin Antwan Bellows, 35, of Little Rock was in the passenger seat. As police watched, Bellows got out of the car and tried to open the residence's front door.

The officers, joined by officers John Fusaro and Aaron Martin, took the men into custody after seeing a pistol in the car. Court files show that Sanders was on probation at the time for theft by receiving after a February 2017 arrest in North Little Rock with a stolen pistol.

Inside the car, police found a ski mask, a loaded .38-caliber revolver, measuring scales and a syringe. Sanders was found with cocaine in his pocket. In an interview, Bellows told detective Michael Lundy that he, Sanders and a woman he knew only as Erika had all spent the night at a North Little Rock hotel.

Bellows said he had used Sanders' car that morning to drive Erika to her Manor Avenue home and that when he returned to the hotel, he found an armed and angry Sanders, who said someone had taken his money and marijuana.

Bellows, who is on parole for a December 2013 robbery conviction, said Sanders threatened him and his mother if he didn't get the money back. Bellows said the men went back to the Manor Avenue residence, which led to an argument with Sanders demanding compensation from him.

Bellows said he was scared of Sanders so they went to the Bank of America ATM where he withdraw cash and gave it to Sanders. Reports don't show how much money was involved.

Sanders still wanted to get money from the woman, so they went to her house but were intercepted by police, Bellows told officers.

In his interview, Sanders told investigators that he woke up that morning to discover Bellows and the woman gone and that he was missing $165 and 17 grams of marijuana, a little more than a half-ounce.

He said Bellows blamed the woman and that the men went to her house to confront her. At the home, the woman denied stealing from him but said her boyfriend gave him $60 to leave.

Sanders said he was wearing the ski mask but he never pulled it over his face. He said neither the gun nor the cocaine found by police belonged to him.

Detectives returned to the Manor Avenue home several times looking for witnesses and leaving business cards, but no one ever stepped forward.

