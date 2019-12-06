NLR now hunting Bryant in title tilt

The tables have turned leading up to this year's Class 7A state championship game.

Entering last year's title game, it was North Little Rock that had the undefeated 12-0 record and was defending a Class 7A state championship.

But with its victory over North Little Rock in last year's game and a regular-season victory, it's Bryant that heads into today's game with the 12-0 record and the title of defending state champions.

That said, Bryant Coach Buck James has said he respects North Little Rock as a program and what they've done to challenge the Hornets since he arrived in Saline County in 2016.

"We can't go play these guys and not be physically and mentally prepared," James said. "They are the poster child of mental toughness. That's what they do. They impose their will and bring it for four quarters and wear you down. You have to match that.

"It's not something you talk about in Sunday school or in your first-period English class. It's something you learn everyday. You don't learn it on the playground.

"We've got to play at a high level for four quarters."

Bryant and North Little Rock have taken two different paths to the Class 7A state championship game.

The Hornets rolled through the 2019 season, having scored at least 35 points in each of their 12 games. They've outscored opponents 539-107 with key contributions from junior quarterback Austin Ledbetter, senior running back Ahmad Adams and senior wide receiver Jake Meaders.

Ledbetter has completed 184 of 296 passes for 3,126 yards with 40 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. Meaders leads the Hornets with 16 touchdown receptions and Adams has 990 rushing yards and 15 scores.

"We've got a guy back there who can sling it around," James said. "We've got guys who can catch it and we've got running backs who can run the football. That's the key to any successful offense. If you can run the football and throw it, you've got a chance to be a wide-open football team."

As for the Charging Wildcats, this season hasn't been easy for Coach Jamie Mitchell's team.

Before the season, senior running back Brandon Thomas injured his right hand in a fireworks incident, forcing three separate surgeries to fix the nerve damage. Also, the Charging Wildcats started 1-2 in nonconference and finished 6-4 in the regular season after conference losses to Little Rock Catholic and Bryant.

But as the 7A-Central Conference's No. 2 seed, North Little Rock (8-4) defeated Springdale Har-Ber in the quarterfinals before winning 42-24 at Bentonville in the semifinals to reach its fourth consecutive Class 7A state championship game.

Thomas has returned for the Charging Wildcats and has a team-high 1,157 yards and 16 touchdowns on 141 carries. He had 153 yards and 3 touchdowns on 25 carries at Bentonville last week.

Mitchell said this year's Charging Wildcats have been the most different team from the previous four he's had in North Little Rock.

"Man, this team has had to overcome so many things," Mitchell said. "It's just created a sense of pride in this group to be able to accomplish what we've done.

"We've been in the lowest of the valleys this year. A lot of people have counted us out. But there's never any doubt in our locker room. It's just one of those deals where we just wanted to prove people wrong. We've been able to do that.

Today's game is the seventh time Bryant and North Little Rock have played against each other since 2016. The Charging Wildcats are 4-2 against the Hornets in that span, but have lost the past two meetings.

However, for Mitchell, that record doesn't mean anything. It's all about today's title game for him.

"It boils down to one game," Mitchell said. "I've said this so many times. In this profession, as brutal as it is, that last one means everything in the world. The winner gets it all and you get to experience the greatness of that for a year and the loser is just devastated.

"There's some harsh reality that comes with it, both good and bad. But I just hope we can find our way on the good side."

James has an opportunity to lead the Hornets to a second consecutive Class 7A state championship. The last team in Class 7A to win back-to-back titles was Fayetteville in 2015 and 2016.

But James is enjoying the moment with the Hornets.

"It's not always easy to do what you've got to do or what people think you can do," James said. "Nobody knows that until they've been in the arena by themselves.

"I'm excited our kids get a chance to do it. I'm excited our seniors get to be here twice. Our young kids coming up can see this."

State championship schedule

At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

TODAY'S GAME

CLASS 7A

North Little Rock vs. Bryant, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY'S GAMES

CLASS 5A

Pulaski Academy vs. LR Christian, noon

CLASS 6A

Benton vs. Searcy, 6:30 p.m.

TICKETS $7

PARKING $5 (cash only)

All games televised on AETN.

TODAY’S CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Class 7A

NORTH LITTLE ROCK (8-4)

DATE OPPONENT RESULT

Aug. 31 Tulsa Washington^ W, 19-0

Sept. 6 Memphis Whitehaven L, 23-0

Sept. 13 Baton Rouge Catholic+ L,24-17

Sept. 27 at LR Central* W, 35-21

Oct. 4 Conway* W, 17-7

Oct. 11 at FS Southside* W, 28-14

Oct. 18 LR Catholic* L, 41-21

Oct. 25 FS Northside* W, 42-25

Nov. 1 at Bryant* L, 35-21

Nov. 8 at Cabot* W, 37-36

Nov. 22 Springdale Har-Ber# W, 49-21

Nov. 29 at Bentonville# W, 42-24

^At Bentonville +At Shreveport

*7A-Central game #Playoff game

COACH Jamie Mitchell (53-10 in five seasons at school)

MASCOT Charging Wildcats

CONFERENCE 7A-Central

RECORD 8-4, 6-1 7A-Central, second

RANKING No. 3 overall and No. 3 in Class 7A (at end of regular season)

PLAYERS TO WATCH QB Kareame Cotton (Jr., 6-3, 195); RB Brandon Thomas (Sr., 5-10, 190); DL Rashad Muhammad (Sr., 6-3, 250); DL Terrell Allen (Sr., 6-2, 250); K Liam Selhorst (Jr., 6-0, 174)

BRYANT (12-0)

DATE OPPONENT RESULT

Aug. 30 Benton^ W, 42-14

Sept. 13 Bentonville West W, 38-0

Sept. 20 at Fayetteville W, 42-13

Sept. 27 at FS Northside* W, 42-7

Oct. 4 LR Catholic* W, 56-7

Oct. 11 at LR Central* W, 55-14

Oct. 18 FS Southside* W, 55-0

Oct. 25 at Cabot* W, 55-10

Nov. 1 North Little Rock* W, 35-14

Nov. 8 at Conway* W, 42-7

Nov. 22 Fayetteville# W, 42-14

Nov. 29 Bentonville West# W, 35-0

^At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

*7A-Central game #Playoff game

COACH Buck James (42-8 in four seasons at school)

MASCOT Hornets

CONFERENCE 7A-Central

RECORD 12-0, 7-0 7A-Central, first

RANKING No. 1 overall and Class 7A (at end of regular season)

PLAYERS TO WATCH QB Austin Ledbetter (Jr., 6-1, 195); RB Ahmad Adams (Sr., 6-1, 230); WR Jake Meaders (Sr., 5-10, 172); LB Catrell Wallace (Sr., 6-6, 210); DB Darrick Rose (Sr., 5-10, 165)

