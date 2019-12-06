Off the Wire

GOLF

Reed builds 3-shot advantage

A tropical breeze replaced the raging wind and made golf a lot easier for Patrick Reed, Tiger Woods and just about everyone else Thursday in the Hero World Challenge in Nassau, Bahamas. Reed took advantage of the back nine at Albany Golf Club for the second consecutive day. He was tied for the lead until making six birdies over his last 10 holes for a 6-under 66 that gave him a three-shot lead over U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland. "It's one of those golf courses that when the wind lays down, it gives you opportunities to make birdies," Reed said. "But when the wind starts blowing, the golf course can get really challenging. You need to give yourself as many opportunities as you can." Reed was at 12-under 132. Woods, playing for the first time since he won in Japan for his record-tying 82nd career victory on the PGA Tour, kept a clean card to match Reed's 66 and remain six shots behind. Unlike the opening round, when Woods started poorly and ended even worse to wipe out a good back nine, he played bogey-free and made up ground on the back nine. It started with a 6-iron that hopped onto the green at the par-5 11th and rolled 7 feet away for an eagle. He followed with a 7-iron to 8 feet for another birdie. He didn't make up any ground on Reed, but he at least cut down on the number of players ahead of him as he tries to win his holiday event for the first time since 2011.

FOOTBALL

Steelers' RB out vs. Cards

Pittsburgh running back James Conner's aching right shoulder will keep him out of the lineup for a third consecutive game when the surging Steelers visit the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Conner took some reps with the scout team on Thursday but declared himself out as the effects of the sprained AC joint he suffered in late October continue to linger. Conner initially hurt the shoulder in the final minutes of a victory over Miami on Oct. 28. He briefly returned against Cleveland on Nov. 14 but managed just 16 yards on six touches before exiting. A Pro Bowler last season after taking over for Le'Veon Bell, Conner appeared to be emerging from a sluggish start when he ran for 145 yards against the Dolphins before going down following a 6-yard carry just before the two-minute warning. He declined to give a timetable on when he'll be ready to go.

Redskins sign WR Veasy

Colin Kaepernick's much-anticipated workout last month in front of representatives from eight NFL teams resulted in a signing this week. It just didn't involve the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, who has been out of the league since 2016. One highlight from the 40-minute workout, which Kaepernick's camp moved to a Georgia high school at the last minute over unresolved differences with the league, was a deep ball that Kaepernick threw from midfield and wide receiver Jordan Veasy caught in the end zone. The Washington Redskins signed Veasy to their practice squad on Thursday. Veasy, who was undrafted out of California in 2018, is working for his fifth NFL team. He has yet to make an active roster after being on the practice squads for the Titans, Jaguars, Colts and, most recently, the Bills.

Jags place linebacker on IR

The Jacksonville Jaguars have placed linebacker Myles Jack on injured reserve, ending his disappointing season with four games to play. Jack hurt his right knee in a loss at Tennessee two weeks ago and sat out last Sunday's game against Tampa Bay. It was the first game Jack had missed in his four-year NFL career. It's also the same knee that cost Jack most of his junior season at UCLA and dropped him to the second round in the 2016 draft. Jack signed a four-year, $57 million contract extension two weeks before this season. The deal included $33 million guaranteed.

MOTOR SPORTS

Gibbs honored

Joe Gibbs was honored with the Bill France Award of Excellence, capping a year in which he was elected to NASCAR's Hall of Fame, won his fifth Cup championship as a car owner and thoroughly dominated the competition. Gibbs was surprised with the honor, given at the start of Thursday night's season-ending awards ceremony. The award named for NASCAR's late founder is not given every year. Dale Earnhardt Jr. was the last recipient in 2017 and it was not awarded last year. There have been only 26 winners since the award began in 1965. Gibbs received the award from Ben Kennedy, the great-grandson of its namesake. Gibbs drivers won 19 of 36 races this season including last month's championship-clinching win by Kyle Busch. Gibbs had three drivers in the four-driver finale and it was Busch who emerged the victor for his second career Cup title.

BASEBALL

Matheny keeps most KC staff

Royals Manager Mike Matheny is keeping most of the coaching staff that worked alongside predecessor Ned Yost in the fold as he begins to plan for his first season in charge of the organization. Matheny announced Thursday that Terry Bradshaw would return as hitting coach and Cal Eldred would be back as the pitching coach. Pedro Grifol will move from working with catchers to the bench coach, Rusty Kuntz will return as first base coach and former Northwest Arkansas Naturals manager Vance Wilson will move from bullpen coach to third base coach. Larry Carter will move into the bullpen role after spending 23 years working with Royals minor league players. John Mabry will join the club as a big league coach after working with Matheny with the Cardinals. Rafael Belliard is also joining the club in Kuntz's former role as special assignment coach.

Narvaez to Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers acquired catcher Omar Narvaez from the Seattle Mariners on Thursday for minor league pitcher Adam Hill and a compensation round pick in next June's amateur draft. Narvaez becomes Milwaukee's replacement for Yasmani Grandal, who signed a $73 million, four-year contract with the Chicago White Sox. Narvaez, 28, was excellent at the plate in his one season with the Mariners, hitting 278 with 22 home runs and 55 RBI in 132 games. The issue for Narvaez has been his defense, although he improved last season with Seattle. He had just three passed balls after being charged with 12 in 2018 with the White Sox. Narvaez was expendable because of the depth Seattle has at the position. Tom Murphy emerged as a solid backup and contributor last season and will likely be backed up by Aaron Nola going into the season. Seattle also has top catching prospect Cal Raleigh.

Mets trade for Marisnick

Outfielder Jake Marisnick was acquired by the New York Mets from the Houston Astros on Thursday for two prospects -- left-hander Blake Taylor and outfielder Kenedy Corona. Marisnick is an excellent defender with speed but hasn't hit well in the majors. He could play center field and allow the Mets to use Brandon Nimmo primarily in left. Michael Conforto figures to get most of the starts in right. Former Gold Glover Juan Lagares played 125 games in center for New York last season and became a free agent. The 28-year-old Marisnick hit .233 with 10 home runs, 34 RBI and 10 steals last season. In parts of seven years with the Astros and Marlins, he's hit .227 in 685 games. He hit 16 home runs in helping Houston reach the World Series in 2017. Last year, Marisnick often was a backup in an Astros outfield that included George Springer, Michael Brantley and Josh Reddick. Marisnick went 3 for 8 in the World Series loss to Washington.

Reds, Moustakas reach deal

All-Star infielder Mike Moustakas completed a $64 million, four-year contract Thursday with the Cincinnati Reds, the biggest free agent deal in franchise history. They agreed to the deal earlier in the week. Moustakas was in town to sign it Thursday and get introduced at the team's annual fan festival. He gets $12 million next year, $14 million in 2021, $16 million in 2022 and $18 million in 2023. Cincinnati has a $20 million option for 2024 with a $4 million buyout. Moustakas has a $250,000 bonus for winning an MVP award, $200,000 for finishing second and $150,000 for third. He would receive $100,000 for winning a Gold Glove, and $75,000 apiece for becoming an All-Star or winning a Silver Slugger. He will donate 1% of his base salary to the Reds' charity.

