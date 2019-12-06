Ohio State holds off No. 2 Louisville

Ohio State forward Dorka Juhasz (left) battles Louisville’s Elizabeth Balogun for the ball in the Buckeyes’ 67-60 victory over No. 2 Louisville on Thursday night. Juhasz led the Buckeyes with 15 points in the victory.

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Dorka Juhasz scored 15 points and Kierstan Bell added 14 as Ohio State knocked off No. 2 Louisville 67-60 in a Big Ten/ACC Challenge game on Thursday night.

Ohio State took a 60-53 lead with five minutes left after Bell turned a steal into a layup and Juhasz scored from underneath. The Cardinals closed to within 62-57 at the three-minute mark and were within five points with 17 seconds left, but couldn't score. A pair of foul shots by Madison Greene sealed it late for the Buckeyes.

Dana Evans had 18 points for the Cardinals (8-1), who were plagued by poor shooting, especially down thee stretch when they had to chase the Buckeyes.

Louisville had vaulted to No. 2 behind Stanford this week after knocking off then-No. 1 Oregon last weekend in the the Virgin Islands Paradise Jam.

The Cardinals took a 33-31 lead into halftime on the strength of Bionca Dunham's 10 points. Jazmine Jones, who was averaging 14.1 points this season, picked up three fouls in the first quarter and sat for all of the second. She eventually fouled out with 4:36 left in the game.

NO. 4 UCONN 92,

SETON HALL 78

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. -- Megan Walker scored 29 points and Aubrey Griffin added 25 as No. 4 UConn recovered from a slow start to defeat Seton Hall.

The Huskies (7-0) trailed 28-19 after a fast-paced first quarter. They bounced back to beat the Pirates (5-4) for the 31st consecutive time dating to 1995.

UConn also got 12 points from Christyn Williams (Central Arkansas Christian), who was 6-of-12 shooting with four rebounds and three assists.

Mya Jackson had 22 and Desiree Elmore 16 for the Pirates. Shadeen Samuels and Lauren Park-Lane each added 11.

NO. 8 FLORIDA STATE 78,

NO. 19 MICHIGAN STATE 68

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Kiah Gillespie scored 18 of her season-high 24 points in the second half and No. 8 Florida State remained undefeated by rallying for a victory over No. 19 Michigan State.

Valencia Myers scored 10 of her 12 points in the second half as the Seminoles (8-0) rallied to outscore Michigan State 29-16 in the final quarter. Florida State approved to 11-2 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Nia Clouden scored 22 points and Shay Colley added 11 points for the Spartans (6-2). They made 11 three-pointers but were 3 of 18 from beyond the arc in the second half.

Nausia Woolfolk had 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Seminoles. They made a season-high 30 of 36 free throws.

NO. 13 N.C. STATE 66,

NO. 9 MARYLAND 59

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Kai Crutchfield made five three-pointers and scored 19 points and No. 13 N.C. State used a high-intensity halfcourt defense and strong rebounding to beat No. 9 Maryland in an Big Ten/ACC Challenge game.

Elissa Cunane added 16 points and 15 rebounds to help the Wolfpack (9-0) remain undefeated and notch their 34th consecutive home victory over a nonconference opponent.

Taylor Mikesell had 13 points and Blair Watson 12 -- all in the first half -- for the Terrapins (7-2). They had won six in a row, but couldn't overcome a 51-27 rebounding disadvantage.

NO. 18 GONZAGA 70,

MONTANA STATE 55

BOZEMAN, Mont. -- Jill Townsend scored 16 points and No. 18 Gonzaga pulled way from Montana State in the third quarter en route to a victory for the Bulldogs' fifth consecutive victory.

Townsend was 7-of-11 shooting and tied with teammate Katie Campbell with a game-best six rebounds. Campbell scored 11 points and Louise Forsyth added 10 including 3 three-pointers. The Bulldogs (8-1) shot 51% and were even better from the arc at 9 of 17 for 53%.

Fallyn Freije scored 18 points and Oliana Squires 14 for the Bobcats (4-3), who shot 37.5% and missed all 13 of their three-point attempts.

NO. 24 MICHIGAN 84,

SYRACUSE 76, OT

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Kayla Robbins scored 23 points and No. 24 Michigan rallied from a 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit to force overtime and beat Syracuse in a Big Ten/ACC Challenge game.

Naz Hillmon added 16 points for the Wolverines (7-1), who closed out the final three minutes of overtime with a 9-2 run.

Michigan took its first lead in over 20 minutes when Robbins' layup made it 70-69 with 1:08 to go in the fourth quarter. Amy Dilk made 1 of 2 foul shots with 30 seconds left to push the Wolverines lead to two.

Digna Strautmane tied it with 4 seconds left for the Orange (4-4), sinking a pair of free throws that forced overtime after Robbins came up empty on an attempt to win it at the buzzer.

MEN'S TOP 25

AUBURN 81, FURMAN 78, OT

AUBURN, Ala. -- Christian Okoro scored a season-high 18 points, including two free throws with 1.6 seconds left in overtime, to lift No. 14 Auburn to a victory over Furman.

The Tigers (8-0) rallied from a 14-point second-half deficit, easily their largest of the season, to remain unbeaten.

Samir Doughty scored on a drive with 15 seconds left but Mike Bothwell drilled a three-pointer for Furman (7-3), which quickly fouled Okoro.

The freshman made both foul shots and Bothwell missed a final heave from before half-court.

Austin Wiley scored five points in overtime, finishing with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Wiley just claimed SEC player of the week and Legends Classic MVP honors.

Okoro also had nine rebounds.

Auburn won despite a cold-shooting night from Doughty, who scored 13 points but missed all seven three-point attempts. The Tigers were 4-of-25 in three-point shooting.

Noah Gurley led Furman with 21 points and eight rebounds before fouling out with 2:31 left in overtime, when Wiley made a basket and free throw. Clay Mounce added 14 points before also fouling out.

SOUTHLAND MEN

WICHITA STATE 95,

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 69

Wichita State (7-1) scored 39 points off 30 turnovers in a home victory over the University of Central Arkansas (1-7) at Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kan., on Thursday night.

The Shockers jumped out to a 53-28 halftime lead with 26 of those points coming off 17 turnovers.

Grant Sheffield led the Shockers, who had five players finish with at least 10 points. Jamarius Burton, Tyson Etienne, Erik Stevenson and Jaime Echenique all finished with 13 points.

The Shockers shot 47.3% from the floor and made 11-of-28 three-pointers.

Eddy Kayouloud led UCA with 23 points and eight rebounds. Ryan Bergersen added 14 points.

The Bears shot 49.0% from the floor but couldn't overcome the turnovers. They made 13 of 24 free throws and were outrebounded 35-30.

