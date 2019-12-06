Report: I-30 driver traveling 105 mph

A Sherwood man was arrested late Wednesday after an Arkansas State Police trooper clocked him driving 105 mph in a 60-mph zone, an arrest report said.
A trooper saw Jordan Harland Hahn, 30, was pulled over on Interstate 30 near mile marker 140, the report said.
Hahn faces charges of speeding more than 15 mph over the limit and first-degree reckless driving, the report said. Hahn was not listed in the Pulaski County jail roster Thursday evening.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.