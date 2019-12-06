Report: I-30 driver traveling 105 mph

A Sherwood man was arrested late Wednesday after an Arkansas State Police trooper clocked him driving 105 mph in a 60-mph zone, an arrest report said.

A trooper saw Jordan Harland Hahn, 30, was pulled over on Interstate 30 near mile marker 140, the report said.

Hahn faces charges of speeding more than 15 mph over the limit and first-degree reckless driving, the report said. Hahn was not listed in the Pulaski County jail roster Thursday evening.