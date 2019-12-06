Texas plant's neighbors OK'd to return

PORT NECHES, Texas -- Officials in the Texas coastal city of Port Neches lifted a voluntary evacuation order Thursday that was issued overnight because of concerns about air quality in the aftermath of a pair of chemical plant explosions last week.

Officials issued the voluntary order for the city of roughly 13,000 late Wednesday after elevated levels of the chemical butadiene were detected. Jefferson County emergency management officials said the elevated levels did not pose a serious health risk but could cause dizziness, nausea, headaches or eye and throat irritation.

The evacuation order was lifted hours later after the levels of butadiene dropped to a safe level, emergency management officials said. Butadiene is a chemical used to make synthetic rubber and other products.

The first explosion happened early Nov. 27 at the TPC Group plant about 80 miles east of Houston and was so powerful it shattered windows and ripped doors off the hinges of nearby homes. A second blast occurred about 13 hours later, and the fire wasn't contained until Nov. 29.

Minnesota copter crash kills 3 soldiers

ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- Three soldiers from the Minnesota National Guard were killed Thursday when the Black Hawk helicopter they were riding in for a routine maintenance test flight crashed in a farm field in central Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz confirmed.

The identities of the soldiers were not immediately released, pending notification of family members.

The crash was being investigated and preliminary information on the cause was not released.

Walz said Minnesota stands ready to assist the families of the soldiers who were killed.

Maj. Gen. Jon Jensen, the adjutant general of the state Guard, said in a tweet: "Our Minnesota National Guard family is devastated by the deaths of these soldiers. Our priority right now is ensuring that our families are taken care of."

The National Guard said the helicopter was a UH-60 Black Hawk from the Guard's Army Aviation Safety Facility in St. Cloud.

The Guard lost contact with the helicopter shortly after it took off on a maintenance test flight from St. Cloud on Thursday afternoon, Guard Master Sgt. Blair Heusdens said. The helicopter called mayday about nine minutes after takeoff.

Television aerial footage showed the wreck of the helicopter along a tree line near open fields near St. Cloud, a city about 59 miles northwest of Minneapolis. Apparent scorch marks encircled the flattened wreckage in the snow.

Georgia lawmaker won't seek new term

WASHINGTON -- Rep. Tom Graves, Georgia Republican, said Thursday that he will retire after his current term in Congress, joining a larger-than-typical group of lawmakers taking their leave from an increasingly partisan and unproductive Washington.

The six-term congressman is the 21st House Republican to announce retirement, and the third Capitol Hill lawmaker from Georgia who won't seek re-election in 2020. Health problems are prompting Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson to step down at the end of December. GOP Rep. Rob Woodall, narrowly reelected last year in a diversifying district outside Atlanta, will exit at the end of next year.

In a statement addressing his constituents, Graves of Ranger called his decade in Washington "an honor that won't be replicated." But he said he's "entering a new season in life" with his wife nearing retirement and their children now young adults.

Graves, 49, is a senior member of the powerful Appropriations Committee and was among 60 GOP congressmen in October who voted against a bipartisan House resolution that rebuked President Donald Trump for his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria.

Blind inmate executed in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A blind prisoner convicted of killing his estranged girlfriend by setting her on fire in her car was put to death Thursday in Tennessee's electric chair, becoming only the second inmate without sight to be executed in the U.S. since the reinstatement of the nation's death penalty in 1976.

Lee Hall, 53, was pronounced dead at 7:26 p.m. at a Nashville maximum-security prison, prison officials said. He chose the electric chair over Tennessee's preferred execution method of lethal injection -- an option allowed inmates in the state who were convicted of crimes before January 1999. He also became the first blind inmate in U.S. modern history to die by electrocution.

Hall had his vision when he entered death row decades ago, but his attorneys say he later became functionally blind from improperly treated glaucoma.

Court documents state that Hall killed 22-year-old Traci Crozier on April 17, 1991, by setting her car ablaze with a container of gasoline that he lit and tossed in her vehicle while she was inside. The container exploded and Crozier suffered burns across more than 90% of her body, dying the next day in the hospital.

