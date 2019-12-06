Senators maintain tight bond

Todd Eskola has been the head coach at Joe T. Robinson since 2005.

But it's this year's Senators team that has made him the most proud.

Before the season, Eskola talked about how close the Senators were, and as they enter today's Class 4A semifinal game against Ozark at Charlie George Stadium in Little Rock, that togetherness is as strong as ever.

"Regardless of the outcome, I'm as proud of this team as any team I've coached," Eskola said. "They care and they love each other.

"It's a fun group of kids. They're not overwhelmed by the Springdales, the Arkadelphias and the Nashvilles [three of Robinson's opponents this season]. It's rare to see a group of teenagers that love each other.

"But they want to win."

Robinson (12-1) has won eight consecutive games since a 28-27 loss at home to Arkadelphia on Oct. 4. Since that loss, Eskola has noticed a difference in his team on the field.

"The kids since the Arkadelphia game have been as focused as a group as I've ever had in my career. They try to execute at a high level and try to be unselfish."

In Robinson's 20-7 victory Nov. 29 at Jonesboro Westside, junior running back Hunter Smith, who has given the Senators a boost since sophomore Daryl Searcy Jr.'s leg injury earlier in the playoffs, rushed for 214 yards and 2 touchdowns on 22 carries.

Ozark (12-1) held off Pea Ridge 21-14 in last week's Class 4A quarterfinals. Sophomore Ryker Martin finished with 135 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns for the Hillbillies, whose only loss was to Clarksville on Sept. 13.

Eskola has been impressed with the Hillbillies.

"Ozark is a wonderful football team," Eskola said. "They do everything well. But for our kids, it's the next team up. If we take care of the ball, then we'll live with the results regardless."

CROSSETT

Eagles soaring

It's been a special season for Crossett.

The Eagles started 0-3, but have won nine consecutive games and went 7-0 to win the 8-4A Conference. They are in the Class 4A semifinals today, where they'll host 1-4A Conference champion Shiloh Christian.

For Crossett (9-3), its run started with a conference-opening 38-35 victory at Warren on Sept. 27.

"The victory at Warren was a spark to start the forest fire," Crossett Coach Sonny Nason said.

In the Class 4A playoffs, Crossett has defeated Gosnell 31-6 and Arkadelphia 28-27. The Eagles stopped quarterback Cannon Turner on a two-point conversion run to preserve the victory.

Nason said the two-point stop was symbolic of his team in 2019.

"It's more than one," Nason said. "We try to have 11 guys flying to the ball."

Despite Crossett being one victory away from the Class 4A state championship game, Nason is focused on Shiloh Christian (13-0).

"We're worried about Shiloh Christian," Nason said. "We were worried about them on Sunday. It's helped us. The kids and coaches have taken that approach. It's the second No. 1 team that's rolling into Crossett [today].

"We'll rejoice then [if the Eagles advance to the Class 4A state championship game]. Until then, it's Shiloh Christian."

EXTRA POINTS

The Fordyce-Salem Class 2A state semifinal game today will be played at Salem High School, Salem Coach Clay Wiggins said. The Greyhounds had to move their quarterfinal game Nov. 29 to Mountain Home's Bomber Stadium, where they defeated Carlisle 38-22, because of poor field conditions at Salem. ... The four teams left in the Class 3A semifinals are a combined 46-6. Harding Academy is 13-0 and will travel to 11-2 Prescott, while Osceola, which is 11-1, hosts 11-2 Camden Harmony Grove. ... Jonesboro Westside senior running back Logan McPherson finished the season with 2,279 yards and 24 touchdowns on 275 carries. He averaged 8.3 yards per carry and 207.2 yards per game. The Warriors' season ended at 9-3 with a 20-7 loss to Joe T. Robinson on Nov. 29.

Today's semifinal schedule

All games start at 7 p.m.

CLASS 4A

Shiloh Christian at Crossett

Ozark at Joe T. Robinson

CLASS 3A

Harding Academy at Prescott

Camden Harmony Grove at Osceola

CLASS 2A

Gurdon at Junction City

Fordyce at Salem

