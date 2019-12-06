Shots fired at car leave girl, 5, hurt

Little Rock police are investigating a shooting that injured a 5-year-old girl in a car near Baseline Road on Thursday evening, a spokesman said.

Little Rock police responding to the report of gunfire just after 6 p.m. found the girl shot in her back, officer Eric Barnes said. The injury was serious, but Barnes said the girl was in stable condition late Thursday.

Records show that Little Rock dispatchers received a call at 6:03 p.m. of a shooting at 5813 Baseline Road.

Preliminary information leads investigators to believe that someone shot at the moving vehicle, striking the child, Barnes said. A witness told police that the person who shot at the car ran away after pulling the trigger.

Barnes said two children and their mother were in the vehicle at the time of the shooting. The 5-year-old girl was in the back passenger seat.

Barnes said investigators believe the shooting happened near 43 Warren Drive, about a mile west of where the call was placed. Investigators found shell casings near the roadway there.

Report: I-30 driver traveling 105 mph

A Sherwood man was arrested late Wednesday after an Arkansas State Police trooper clocked him driving 105 mph in a 60-mph zone, an arrest report said.

A trooper saw Jordan Harland Hahn, 30, was pulled over on Interstate 30 near mile marker 140, the report said.

Hahn faces charges of speeding more than 15 mph over the limit and first-degree reckless driving, the report said. Hahn was not listed in the Pulaski County jail roster Thursday evening.

NLR officer injured arresting suspect

A North Little Rock police officer was injured while arresting a Little Rock woman Wednesday afternoon, an arrest report said.

Nefertia Charles, 26, was riding a bicycle near 2522 Arkansas 161 when a passing North Little Rock officer recognized her as having a warrant out for her arrest, the report said. The warrant was for failure to appear.

When the officer attempted to arrest her, Charles resisted, and the woman and the officer hit the ground, causing the officer to scrape a left knee and right wrist, the report said. The officer found a black bag with a glass pipe "used to smoke meth" in Charles' backpack, the report said.

Charles was arrested on charges of second-degree battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct, the report said.

Charles was in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of a $5,000 bond Thursday evening.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

Teen facing theft, fleeing charges

A 15-year-old Little Rock boy was arrested Wednesday after robbing a man at knife-point two days earlier, an arrest report said.

Travis Hickey was arrested on charges of aggravated robbery, theft of property, fleeing and possession of a Taser stun gun Wednesday, the report said. Hickey was charged as an adult.

A man who had been robbed at knife-point near 7414 Mabelvale Pike on Monday identified Hickey as the person who stole from him, the report said.

The Pulaski County jail does not list minors in its roster.

Motorist in crash faces DWI charge

A Little Rock woman who police suspect of drunken driving was involved in a traffic crash while two children were in her vehicle Wednesday evening, an arrest report said.

Little Rock police arrested Renee Buria Bullock, 54, Wednesday on charges of DWI, careless or prohibited driving and two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, the report said.

Officers had responded to a traffic accident near Mabelvale Pike and Geyer Springs Road, and found Bullock, whose eyes were bloodshot and watery, with dilated pupils, the report said.

Bullock told police that she had taken hydrocodone before driving, the report said.

The crash was not described in the report.

Bullock was not listed in the Pulaski County jail Thursday evening.

Metro on 12/06/2019