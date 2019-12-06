Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic In the news Listen #Gazette200 iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Signing brief

Today at 1:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Mackenzie Brace

SOCCER

MACKENZIE BRACE

SCHOOL Rogers High

SIGNING WITH Hendrix College

NOTABLE Chose Hendrix over the University of the Ozarks after also considering John Brown. ... Three-year starter at goalkeeper for Rogers High. ... Earned 7A-West Conference Newcomer of the Year as a freshman. ... Helped lead the Lady Mounties to the Class 7A state championship as a sophomore and earned all-state honors. ...Helped lead Rogers to a share of the 6A-West conference title as a junior and earned first-team all-conference honors. ... Heading into her senior season she has 284 saves and 18 shutouts.

QUOTABLE "This is crazy honestly. I started playing soccer when I was four. My grandparents, I call them my parents now, they did so much for me taking me to all these tournaments all over Kansas City, North Carolina, and it's just been a lot of hard work, but it's all paid off. It's like a weight off my shoulders like 'I did it!' Hendrix will challenge me not only athletically but also academically. It's a great school, and when I graduate with a degree from Hendrix that's a very good thing."

-- Paul Boyd • @NWAPaulB

Preps Sports on 12/06/2019

Print Headline: Signing brief

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT