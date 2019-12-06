Signing brief

SOCCER

MACKENZIE BRACE

SCHOOL Rogers High

SIGNING WITH Hendrix College

NOTABLE Chose Hendrix over the University of the Ozarks after also considering John Brown. ... Three-year starter at goalkeeper for Rogers High. ... Earned 7A-West Conference Newcomer of the Year as a freshman. ... Helped lead the Lady Mounties to the Class 7A state championship as a sophomore and earned all-state honors. ...Helped lead Rogers to a share of the 6A-West conference title as a junior and earned first-team all-conference honors. ... Heading into her senior season she has 284 saves and 18 shutouts.

QUOTABLE "This is crazy honestly. I started playing soccer when I was four. My grandparents, I call them my parents now, they did so much for me taking me to all these tournaments all over Kansas City, North Carolina, and it's just been a lot of hard work, but it's all paid off. It's like a weight off my shoulders like 'I did it!' Hendrix will challenge me not only athletically but also academically. It's a great school, and when I graduate with a degree from Hendrix that's a very good thing."

-- Paul Boyd • @NWAPaulB

Preps Sports on 12/06/2019