Arkansas woman dies after van veers off state highway, flips

Fatal wrecks in Arkansas
A Monarch woman died Thursday after her van veered off Arkansas 14 near Lead Hill and overturned, state police said.
Ronda Tillery, 62, was driving a Ford Econoline east on the highway around 11 a.m. when the van left the road in a curve, according to a state police preliminary crash summary.
She overcorrected before the vehicle left the road again, according to the summary, and the van then overturned.
No other injuries were reported. It was cloudy at the time of the wreck, but the road was dry, police said.
At least 460 people have died in wrecks on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary numbers.
