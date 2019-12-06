Sections
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Lyon wins on the road

Lyon College defeated Harris-Stowe 75-68 on Thursday night in St. Louis.

Katie Turner led Lyon (7-1, 4-0 American Midwest Conference) with 22 points. Liz Henderson finished with 18 points and Madison Riley had 17.

As a team, Lyon shot 25 of 61 from the floor.

LaDaijha Watson led Harris Stowe (1-6, 0-3) with 17 points.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Free throws lift Harris-Stowe

Harris-Stowe made nine free throws in the final minute to beat Lyon College 70-64 on Thursday night in St. Louis.

After a basket by Winston Peace pulled Lyon to 61-59 with 1:27 to play, Harris-Stowe took over at the foul line, making nine of its last 10 to put the game away.

Peace led Lyon (7-3, 3-1 American Midwest Conference) with 16 points and nine rebounds. Hunter Daley added 15 points and 10 rebounds. Grant Patterson and Ray Price both had 11.

DeShawn Munson led Harris-Stowe (5-2, 3-0) with 26 points and 13 rebounds.

Harris-Stowe made 17 of 27 free throws in the victory.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

