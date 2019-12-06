Teen facing theft, fleeing charges

A 15-year-old Little Rock boy was arrested Wednesday after robbing a man at knife-point two days earlier, an arrest report said.

Travis Hickey was arrested on charges of aggravated robbery, theft of property, fleeing and possession of a Taser stun gun Wednesday, the report said. Hickey was charged as an adult.

A man who had been robbed at knife-point near 7414 Mabelvale Pike on Monday identified Hickey as the person who stole from him, the report said.

The Pulaski County jail does not list minors in its roster.