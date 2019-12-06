Teen facing theft, fleeing charges

A 15-year-old Little Rock boy was arrested Wednesday after robbing a man at knife-point two days earlier, an arrest report said.
Travis Hickey was arrested on charges of aggravated robbery, theft of property, fleeing and possession of a Taser stun gun Wednesday, the report said. Hickey was charged as an adult.
A man who had been robbed at knife-point near 7414 Mabelvale Pike on Monday identified Hickey as the person who stole from him, the report said.
The Pulaski County jail does not list minors in its roster.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.