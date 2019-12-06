U.S. solicitor supports state in appeal of Rx price case

A gavel and the scales of justice are shown in this photo.

U.S. Solicitor General Noel Francisco weighed in this week in support of Arkansas in its battle to regulate companies that manage health insurance plans' drug benefits.

In a brief filed Wednesday, Francisco said the U.S. Supreme Court should grant the state's request to review an appeals court ruling in a lawsuit filed by an association representing the companies, known as pharmacy benefit managers.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last year upheld U.S. District Judge Brian Miller's ruling that limited a 2015 state law setting standards for what pharmacy benefit managers can pay pharmacies.

Agreeing with Miller, the appeals court found that the law can't apply to drug claims paid by employer-sponsored plans regulated by the U.S. Department of Labor.

In those plans, the employer, rather than an insurance company, provides the money to pay employees' health care expenses. The state law is preempted by the federal Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974, the appeals court found.

Francisco said in the brief that the appeals court ruling conflicts with earlier Supreme Court rulings "and the decisions of other courts of appeals on an important question of federal law."

Francisco filed the brief at the request of the Supreme Court, which hasn't yet decided whether to take up the case.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said she was pleased with Francisco's recommendation.

"Small-town pharmacies are experiencing financial hardship at the hands of the pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) requiring they operate at a loss or go out of business," Rutledge said in a statement. "I will always protect Arkansans and small businesses from unfair practices and ensure there is prescription drug pricing transparency."

Charles Cote, a spokesman for the Pharmaceutical Care Management Association, which filed the lawsuit challenging the law, said the group is reviewing the brief and had no further comment on Thursday.

Last year, 31 states and the District of Columbia filed a brief in support of Rutledge's request for Supreme Court review, saying decisions in the case have created "confusion and uncertainty regarding States' power to regulate" pharmacy benefit managers.

Since the lawsuit challenging Arkansas' law was filed, the state has passed other laws regulating pharmacy benefit managers.

Act 994, signed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson this year, prohibits certain tactics used by the companies to recoup payments to pharmacies.

It also prohibits pharmacy benefit managers from earning a profit by charging health plans more than the companies pay pharmacies for the same drugs.

