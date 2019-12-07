Benton's bruising slate set up Searcy showdown

Benton played one of the toughest nonconference schedules in the state and didn't have a win to show for it.

The Panthers lost to Bryant, Arkadelphia and Cabot to start 0-3 this season, but they have rebounded to win nine consecutive games.

Benton Coach Brad Harris has enjoyed the journey with these Panthers over the past nine games, and he hopes it can end with the school's first state championship since 1977 when they face Searcy at 6:30 p.m. today in the Class 6A state title game at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

"From Week Four on, these guys have battled, man," Harris said. "Those first three games taught us a lot about ourselves as far as learning how to finish. The Arkadelphia game, we didn't finish, as well as the Cabot game.

"We talked about how you have to look at yourself in the mirror every day and evaluate yourself. Did I give my best effort in practice today? Did I give my best effort in the first and the fourth quarter? Guys bought into that. We started finishing ballgames.

"We feel like we can beat anybody we can play that we're up against."

Benton (9-3) is averaging 36.2 points this season, and it matched its season-high in points in a 63-35 victory over West Memphis in last week's Class 6A semifinals.

Searcy Coach Mark Kelley said he's impressed with the Panthers.

"They're a really solid team," Kelley said. "Every single facet of the team -- offense, defense and special teams -- is really good. You look at how many points they've put up the past couple of weeks.

"They're extremely physical on both sides of the ball. They're extremely good football players and well-coached."

Junior quarterback Garrett Brown had 471 yards and 6 touchdown passes for the Panthers, the 6A-West Conference champion, against West Memphis. Brown has passed for 2,824 yards with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season.

"He's been great," Harris said. "He got thrown into the wolves as a sophomore last year. His progress has been great. I can't say enough about him. He's done a great job as a junior for us."

Searcy (11-1), the 6A-East Conference champion, has had one of the state's top offenses in 2019, averaging 45.3 points per game.

Senior quarterback Bryce Dixon is at 3,648 yards with 41 touchdowns and 9 interceptions, while junior wide receiver Marlon Crockett has 13 touchdown receptions.

"Their offense is explosive," Harris said. "They've got some really good receivers and their quarterback is dynamic with his arm and his feet. We have to slow their offense down. We know that we're not going to stop it. We've just got to slow it down and not let them score at will. We feel like we can do that."

Kelley said capitalizing on red-zone opportunities and turnovers will be key for the Lions against Benton.

"That's what we try to focus on every week," Kelley said. "If we come down here and play loose and have fun and enjoy the experience, that's going to be big for us."

Harris has pointed to his team's toughness as one of the key factors as to why it is in its second consecutive state championship game.

This year, the Panthers -- who lost to Greenwood in last year's title game -- hope they can leave Little Rock with a state championship trophy.

"This year's bunch, we started off really slow and it took them three games to figure it out," Harris said. "These kids, they play hard for you. They're very coachable guys. They're not as talented as last year's team, but they play hard and that's all I can ask for as a coach."

"They've bought into that mentality. I guess I've sold it enough to them. They've done it for nine weeks in a row."

