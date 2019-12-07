Big 12 game winner on playoff edge

Baylor Coach Matt Rhule said the No. 7 Bears’ loss to Oklahoma three weeks ago was a learning experience they can take into today’s Big 12 Championship Game against the No. 6 Sooners. “That game can do nothing but help us as long as we make sure that we learn from it, which I think we have,” Rhule said. (AP/RAY CARLIN / Ray Carlin )

When Baylor jumped out to a quick 25-point lead over Oklahoma, there was a sense for the Bears that they really did belong in those conversations about being a Big 12 contender -- and maybe even bigger things.

That feeling didn't go away, even after the 12-time Big 12 champion Sooners had their biggest comeback ever to ruin a big night for the Bears, who had won 11 games in a row until then.

"It just changes your level of expectation," Baylor Coach Matt Rhule said. "That game can do nothing but help us as long as we make sure that we learn from it, which I think we have."

Three weeks later, No. 6 Oklahoma (11-1, 8-1 Big 12) and No. 7 Baylor (11-1, 8-1) meet again today in the Big 12 Championship Game and on the edge of a possible playoff spot.

This is a familiar spot for the Sooners, in the Big 12 title game for the 11th time, including all three since the league was able to reinstate that game in the playoff era after a six-year hiatus. The four-time defending champs are the league's only team to make the College Football Playoff, getting to a national semifinal three of the past four seasons.

Oklahoma Coach Lincoln Riley hasn't spent a lot of time thinking about what happened on the banks of the Brazos River, when quarterback Jalen Hurts overcame three turnovers with four touchdown passes and 114 yards rushing in a 34-31 win -- after Baylor led 28-3 early in the second quarter.

"That was a great night, but that was multiple weeks ago. It was two really good football teams going at it. They played better than we did in the first half, we played better than they did in the second half, tight game," Riley said. "This one's different. Championship games are different. Playing not at home, not on the road. ... The stakes are different, the setting's different, the teams are at different points."

Rhule, voted this week by his Big 12 peers as coach of the year, has taken a similar approach. But he believes the Bears, the only Power Five team ever to go from 11 losses to 11 wins within two seasons, are already "a way better team" than they were only three weeks ago.

Baylor and quarterback Charlie Brewer rebounded from that only loss with convincing wins over Texas and at Kansas to finish the regular season.

"It changed us in a way," linebacker Jordan Williams said. "And the fact that we know what we can do, and I guess if we go out there now and that we know we can do it off the bat, then we won't feel like we're not supposed to be there, or feel like this isn't supposed to be happening. We'll be able to finish the game out."

