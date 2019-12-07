Cowboys owner gets crabby in awkward radio interview

Dallas Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones is usually a master of keeping his emotions in check when talking about his team.

But after Thursday's disheartening 31-24 loss to the Chicago Bears, Jones was in no mood during an interview with KRLD/105.3 The Fan on Friday morning.

Jones had to be bleeped several times for cursing.

The segment got off to a rocky start when Jones was asked if he was embarrassed by the Cowboys' performance.

"Get your damn act together yourself," Jones snapped. "Now, we're going to have a good visit this morning. But settle down just a little bit. We've got a lot to go over. Go on with your question, but I'm going to give you the answer I'm going to give you this morning. I don't like your attitude. I've been traveling all night and I don't have the patience to jack with you today."

Then he was asked if he's tired of questions about Jason Garrett's job security?

"Of course I understand why they come up. Our fans are interested in what -- they're frustrated that we're not playing better and I understand that and know. That goes with the territory. ... I fully expect to have those questions and I know that if you really think about it, if I did have answers as to different directions regarding talent, if I did, I would not share them right now.

"As far as quitting on Jason Garrett, you have to remember that when you quit on your coach then you quit on yourself because we're all a part of this," Jones said. "And you're absolutely right when we started this show, the one that deserves the most responsibility is the one that ultimately makes the decision to put what players out there and put what coach out there. That's the general manager and in this case happens to be the same man that owns the team. I completely understand the fans' frustration with me."

Are you concerned that apathy is setting in among fans?

"Oh, I've seen the opposite. I'm seeing a hell of a frustration from the fans. And I'm seeing it from everybody involved here," Jones said. "But I understand that. I just told you. I would have expected that.

"And I know good and well there is anybody in the NFL that is more responsible for what's going on out on the field than me. I certainly have that kind of frustration as well. What I do is I get mad. I scream in my pillow. That low, low eerie thing you hear going across Dallas, that's me screaming in my pillow. And, so, the bottom line is you can imagine I'd like to make this better."

