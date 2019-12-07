Eskola heeds his players' advice to kick-start rout

Good advice can go both ways in football.

Suggestions made by players for the Joe T. Robinson Senators ignited their 48-21 victory over Ozark in the semifinal round of the Class 4A state playoffs at Charlie George Stadium in Little Rock on Friday night.

With Robinson up 21-7 at halftime, junior quarterback Buddy Gaston mentioned an alignment of Ozark's defensive backfield that might make it vulnerable to a deep pass.

Robinson Coach Todd Eskola said he listened, and his team scored touchdowns on its first two plays of the third quarter. Gaston threw touchdown passes of 55 and 45 yards to senior Martel Nunally to give Robinson a 35-7 lead.

"Those touchdowns were things the kids talked about at halftime," Eskola said. "They said, 'Coach, call these plays, and we can score.' "

"They were pulling their backside safety all the way over to the short side of the field," Gaston said. "We noticed that right before halftime. I said, 'Coach, with a play fake and deep pass, it should be wide open for a touchdown.' "

After Ozark pulled to within 35-14 on sophomore Duke Walker's 13-yard touchdown run with 5:39 left in the third quarter, Robinson scored on a 53-yard run by junior running back Hunter Smith.

"Those two scores right after halftime really put a nail in it," Ozark Coach Jeremie Burns said.

Ozark (12-2) advanced to the semifinals with a 21-0 first-round victory over Malvern, a 41-17 victory over Warren in the second round and a 21-14 quarterfinal victory over Pea Ridge.

Robinson (13-1) advanced with victories of 49-16 over Trumann, 36-0 over Central Arkansas Christian and a 20-7 over Jonesboro Westside in the quarterfinals.

Turnovers led to the first two scores of the game.

After Robinson stopped Ozark on downs, Nunally's muff of the punt was recovered by Ozark sophomore Britton Cave at the Robinson 18.

Six plays later -- including a 14-yard pass on fourth and 11 from sophomore quarterback Ryker Martin to senior tight end Bryant Burn -- Martin's 7-yard run gave Ozark a 7-0 lead with 6:36 left in the first quarter.

Robinson fumbled the ensuing kickoff, but junior safety Caleb Sanders intercepted a pass from Martin and returned it 60 yards to tie the score at 7-7.

"We had the worst start you could imagine, and no one blinked," Eskola said. "That's a credit to our players and their maturity level."

Robinson's first play on offense came with 2:47 left in the first quarter.

A 3-yard touchdown run by Smith gave Robinson a 14-7 lead midway through the second quarter, and a 10-yard touchdown pass from Gaston to senior running back Chandler McIntosh put Robinson's lead at 21-7 with 47 seconds left before halftime.

"Robinson is good," Burns said. "We tried to do some things, but we just came up a little short."

SHILOH CHRISTIAN 49, CROSSETT 14

CROSSETT -- Shiloh Christian (14-0) bused six hours across the state, then dominated Crossett in the Class 4A semifinals.

The victory moves the Saints into the state title game for the first time since 2010. Shiloh Christian will take on Joe T. Robinson at 7 p.m. Friday in War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

Saints quarterback Eli Reece fired four touchdown passes to fuel the Shiloh Christian offense.

Shiloh Christian's defense forced Crossett into six three-and-out drives in the first half while building a 35-0 lead. The Eagles (9-4) did not get on the scoreboard until less than a minute remained in the first half.

Reece hit Truitt Tollett twice on scoring strikes and also connected with Beau Cason and Ben Baker for touchdown passes. Reece passed for 278 yards.

The two touchdown catches by Tollett moved the senior within one touchdown of tying the state's single-season record of 30.

Cam Wiedemann finished with 168 yards rushing for the Saints.

Photo by Arkansas Democrat Gazette/JUSTIN CUNNINGHAM

Joe T. Robinson running back Hunter Smith avoids a tackle by Ozark linebacker Joey Gresham during the first quarter of the Senators’ 48-21 victory in Friday night’s Class 4A semifinal game.

Sports on 12/07/2019