Fayetteville police officer fatally shot outside station; suspect killed

FAYETTEVILLE — A police officer was killed late Saturday in a parking lot behind the police station in Fayetteville.

“It appears the suspect came into the back parking lot and just executed my officer,” said Police Chief Mike Reynolds.

“The officer was waiting on his partner to go to Dickson Street and work their beat,” Reynolds said. He said the officer was alone in the parking lot near his police cruiser.

Reynolds said the shooter was later shot by other officers responding to the scene after chasing the shooter into a nearby alley. He said the shooter also fired at the responding officers, and they returned fire.

Reynolds said Fire Department emergency medical personnel were sent to the parking lot and worked on the wounded officer and the suspect, but they both died at the scene.

Reynolds said the shooting occurred at 9:40 p.m. He said he had no idea what the suspect’s motives were.

The names of the officer and the suspect weren’t being released late Saturday.

The FBI has been called to help at the crime scene, and the Washington County sheriff’s office was helping with the investigation.

Fayetteville’s Police Department is near the city square. According to reports, the shots were heard by people attending the Lights of the Ozarks display on the square.

“As far as we know right now, we don’t believe the public is in any danger,” Reynolds said late Saturday.