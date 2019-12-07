Follow live: Arkansas at Western Kentucky

An Arkansas Razorbacks logo is shown on a basketball in this undated photo.

Western Kentucky 29, Arkansas 26 - 1:07 left first half

The Razorbacks have not scored since Jimmy Whitt got a putback to go with 4:44 left in the half. Meanwhile, Hilltoppers forward Carson Williams has swatted away a pair of Arkansas layups at the rim. He's been impressive.

Arkansas 26, Western Kentucky 25 - 3:28 left first half

Jimmy Whitt has been phenomenal in this first half and Isaiah Joe seems to have found a bit of a rhythm from 3 as well.

Whitt, the Razorbacks' third leading scorer coming into this game, leads all scorers with 12 points on 6 of 8 shooting to go with six rebounds. He has six of Arkansas' nine points in its current 9-2 run.

Charles Bassey has six points and four rebounds tonight, but he is a minus-4 when on the floor tonight. Camron Justice leads the Hilltoppers with seven points. WKU shooting 39.3 percent and 2 of 10 from 3.

Western Kentucky 20, Arkansas 17 - 7:53 left first half

Three of the Hilltoppers' five points between media timeouts came at the foul line. Matt Horton, who had played in only four games coming into tonight, scored on the interior to give Western Kentucky a lift off the bench.

Jalen Harris found Jimmy Whitt under the rim for a nice score, and Isaiah Joe buried his first 3 of the night. Harris has had a nice game to this point.

The Hilltoppers are winning the rebounding battle 14-9 overall and 6-1 on the offensive end.

Western Kentucky 15, Arkansas 11 - 11:26 left first half

Arkansas is not off to a great start offensively, but Jalen Harris and Mason Jones provided scores between the media timeouts.

Harris knocked down his seventh 3-pointer of the season to snap Western Kentucky's run, and Jones hit a really tough turnaround jumper above the free throw line. Whitt continues to lead Arkansas with four points.

The Hilltoppers have scored eight of their 15 points in transition. The Razorbacks have to get back defensively. Hollingsworth has a team-high five and three assists. Bassey has four points and two rebounds.

Western Kentucky 11, Arkansas 6 - 14:47 left first half

The Razorbacks opened the night scoring six of the game's first eight points behind two mid-range buckets from Jimmy Whitt and a long 2 from Adrio Bailey. It's been all Hilltoppers since then.

Western Kentucky is currently on a 9-0 run over the last 2:45. Camron Justice added two baskets in transition, and Taveion Hollingsworth added a 3 from the top of the key. Charles Bassey had a dunk in the spurt, too. Hollingsworth already has three assists.

Arkansas is 0 for 3 from distance in the early going. Isaiah Joe missed his first attempt, which was wide open, and Sills and Bailey misfired as well.

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: Isaiah Joe, Mason Jones, Desi Sills, Jimmy Whitt and Adrio Bailey.

The Razorbacks knocked down seven 3s in their win at Georgia Tech on Nov. 25. I suspect Arkansas will have to at least match that mark to have a chance in its second road game of the season. Opponents are shooting 30.8 percent from 3-point range against Western Kentucky this season, which ranks 96th nationally. They are shooting a solid 51.6 percent on 2-point looks.

Joe is shooting 25.8 percent from distance in Arkansas' last three games. It would be huge if he could catch fire against the Hilltoppers. Jimmy Whitt has arguably been the Razorbacks' most consistent player this season. He could be a factor against the 1-3-1 zone Western Kentucky employs out of timeouts.

According to college basketball reporter Jon Rothstien, 14 NBA scouts are expected to be in attendance for the game.

Western Kentucky's starters: Camron Justice (6-3), Taveion Hollingsworth (6-2), Jared Savage (6-5), Carson Williams (6-5) and Charles Bassey (6-11).

The Hilltoppers enter tonight's game 6-3 overall and on a two-game losing streak. Western Kentucky, in the last week, has lost to then-No. 2 Louisville and at Wright State on Tuesday. It has also lost to Bowling Green on a neutral floor.

By the numbers, Western Kentucky is the best offensive team Arkansas will have played this season. The Hilltoppers are scoring 107.5 points per 100 possessions, according to KenPom, and shooting 55.6 percent inside the arc and 36.1 percent beyond it. Bassey is coach Rick Stansbury's star, averaging 15.9 points and 9.8 rebounds. He ranks in the top 100 nationally in offensive and defensive rebound rate, per KenPom.

Justice and Hollingsworth are solid guards as well. Justice is a 43 percent 3-point shooter on 51 attempts, and Hollingsworth is a capable scorer. He finished with 17 points and six assists in the teams' meeting last season.