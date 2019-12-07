Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic In the news Listen #Gazette200 iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

FORDYCE 38, SALEM 14

Today at 2:02 a.m.

FORDYCE 38, SALEM 14

SALEM -- Jaheim Brown threw for one score and ran for two more as Fordyce (12-2) advanced to the Class 2A state championship game with a victory over Salem (10-2).

Brown was 15-of-26 passing for 209 yards and threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Quartey Shelton in the second quarter to give the RedBugs a 16-0 lead. His 1-yard touchdown dive earlier in the quarter opened the scoring.

Salem scored late in the second quarter to close the deficit to 16-8 at halftime.

[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scores, photos, stories, rankings + more » arkansasonline.com/arpreps/]

Brown's second 1-yard touchdown midway through the third quarter gave the Redbugs a 22-8 lead.

Shelton's 9-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter and Brown's two-point conversion pass to Ja'Quez Cross made it 30-8.

Cross then intercepted a Salem pass and returned it 50 yards for a touchdown with six minutes left in the game. Dearius Sledge's two-point conversion run ended Fordyce's scoring.

Salem's Peyton Barker scored on a 6-yard touchdown run with under a minute to play to set the final margin.

Shelton led Fordyce with 74 yards rushing, while Brown added 22 more to go with his two short touchdown runs.

Sports on 12/07/2019

Print Headline: FORDYCE 38, SALEM 14

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT