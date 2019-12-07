FORDYCE 38, SALEM 14

SALEM -- Jaheim Brown threw for one score and ran for two more as Fordyce (12-2) advanced to the Class 2A state championship game with a victory over Salem (10-2).

Brown was 15-of-26 passing for 209 yards and threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Quartey Shelton in the second quarter to give the RedBugs a 16-0 lead. His 1-yard touchdown dive earlier in the quarter opened the scoring.

Salem scored late in the second quarter to close the deficit to 16-8 at halftime.

Brown's second 1-yard touchdown midway through the third quarter gave the Redbugs a 22-8 lead.

Shelton's 9-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter and Brown's two-point conversion pass to Ja'Quez Cross made it 30-8.

Cross then intercepted a Salem pass and returned it 50 yards for a touchdown with six minutes left in the game. Dearius Sledge's two-point conversion run ended Fordyce's scoring.

Salem's Peyton Barker scored on a 6-yard touchdown run with under a minute to play to set the final margin.

Shelton led Fordyce with 74 yards rushing, while Brown added 22 more to go with his two short touchdown runs.

