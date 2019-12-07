• Dan Brissey, 50, a National Guardsman serving his fourth overseas tour in Kabul, Afghanistan, raised more than $8,000 in two days to cover the cost of taking a stray cat he named Sully home to Seaford, Del., when his tour ends in January.

• Caroline Kennedy, sponsor of a new aircraft carrier named after her father, President John F. Kennedy, will christen the vessel by smashing a bottle of American sparkling wine across the carrier's hull at a ceremony today at a shipyard in Newport News, Va.

• Ralph Northam, the governor of Virginia, has suspended a policy requiring prison visitors to be strip-searched if they are singled out by a dog trained to sniff out contraband after guards ordered an 8-year-old girl to remove her clothes before she could see her father.

• Angela Merkel, the chancellor of Germany, during her first-ever visit to the former Nazi German death camp of Auschwitz-Birkenau, where Adolf Hitler's regime killed more than 1 million people, voiced "deep shame" and vowed that Germany will not tolerate a rise in anti-Semitism.

• Dana Jackson, pastor of a 94-year-old church in Parramore, Fla., under restoration and recently granted historic landmark status, said it is "painful" to look at the Black Bottom House of Prayer after its roof fell in and city officials, saying it was too unstable, ordered it demolished.

• Jonty Bravery, 18, of Great Britain admitted to an attempted-murder charge, telling a judge "guilty, yeah correct" for throwing a 6-year-old French boy from the 10th-floor viewing platform at London's Tate Modern art gallery, severely injuring the child.

• Jennifer Jean Jones, 30, accused of veering off a road in Dundalk, Md., killing a teenager and driving through three backyards, faces a negligent-manslaughter charge after police said they found two bottles of whiskey and 92 liquor minibottles in her car.

• Jonathan Gibson, 30, of Lillian, Ala., faces kidnapping and rape charges after police in Alexandria, La., acting on a tip, rescued a missing Florida teen from a motel room where she was being held captive.

• Arrie van Deventer, founder of a South African animal orphanage, said a watchdog named Hunter, which befriended an abandoned baby giraffe that later died of a brain hemorrhage, sat by the giraffe's empty room for hours before going to its handlers "for comfort."

