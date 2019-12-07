Jones shines to pace Duke

Duke center Vernon Carey Jr. (1) drives against Virginia Tech forward P.J. Horne, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in Blacksburg, Va. (AP Photo/Don Petersen)

BLACKSBURG, Va. -- Tre Jones was pleased that when No. 10 Duke fell behind early at Virginia Tech, the Blue Devils showed composure and gradually worked their way back.

Coach Mike Krzyzewski was glad he had Jones to lead the way.

"They follow his lead," Krzyzewski said after Jones scored 10 of his 15 points in the second half as Duke rallied to beat the Hokies 77-63 Friday night.

On a team with many prominent freshman, the sophomore point guard said seeing his teammates respond in the right way was "huge for us tonight just like on Tuesday" when the Blue Devils won 87-75 at Michigan State. "Another big road game. A big crowd. In past years we've struggled here."

Freshmen Vernon Carey Jr. and Wendell Moore Jr. added 12 points each for the Blue Devils (9-1, 1-0), who had lost three in a row in Cassell Coliseum. They used runs of 12-2 just after halftime and 12-3 a short time later to take command after trailing for almost the entire first half.

"We played an outstanding 18 minutes in the second half," Krzyzewski said, "although I'll say this: We played an outstanding 12 minutes in the first half to stay in the game."

P.J. Horne scored 15 points to lead the Hokies (6-3, 1-1), who lost their third in a row and ended their three-game home winning streak against the Blue Devils. Wabisa Bede and Tyrece Radford added 12 points each.

NO. 1 LOUISVILLE 64,

PITTSBURGH 46

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Jordan Nwora scored 19 points, Malik Williams had 13 points and 11 rebounds off the bench, and No. 1 Louisville used a 17-4 second-half run to pull away from Pittsburgh.

After shooting 37% in their previous game against No. 4 Michigan, the Cardinals (9-0, 2-0 ACC) came out firing from long range. Every player had at least one three-pointer as they went 9 of 17 from behind the arc and 13 for 26 overall in the first half. Nwora was the last to join the party but made shots from elsewhere before hitting another three-pointer as Louisville finished with 11 in all.

Nwora left the game briefly in the second half after injuring his left shoulder, part of a cold stretch for Louisville that allowed Pittsburgh (7-3, 1-1) to get within 43-38. The Cardinals answered with their big run that featured 13 consecutive points and Nwora's steal and breakaway dunk.

Williams meanwhile had season highs in points and rebounds after missing the first four games with a foot injury. Ryan McMahon had 3 three-pointers for 11 points as Louisville ended Pittsburgh's five-game winning streak.

Xavier Johnson had 15 points for the Panthers before fouling out. Pittsburgh dropped its 22nd consecutive ACC road game and fell short in its bid to earn a victory over the No. 1 team in the country for the first time since the 2008-09 season.

NO. 4 MICHIGAN 103, IOWA 91

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Franz Wagner led a balanced scoring effort for No. 4 Michigan with 18 points, and the Wolverines opened Big Ten play with a victory over Iowa, overcoming 44 points by Luka Garza.

The Wolverines (8-1, 1-0) rebounded from their 58-43 loss to top-ranked Louisville on Tuesday night. In fact, Michigan exceeded its point total from Tuesday before halftime against Iowa. Garza scored 27 points in the first half, including 15 of Iowa's first 17, but it was the defensive end that prevented the Hawkeyes (6-3, 0-1) from winning this one.

Jon Teske and Zavier Simpson added 16 points each for Michigan, which had six players with at least 12.

Garza set a record for the most points by an opposing player at Michigan's Crisler Center, breaking the mark of 39 by Ohio State's Dennis Hopson in 1987. Connor McCaffery added 12 points for Iowa.

Michigan led 50-38 at halftime. Teske picked up his fourth foul with 11:17 remaining and Michigan up 74-61. Iowa cut the lead to seven, but Austin Davis, a backup big man for the Wolverines, contributed a layup and two dunks in a span of about a minute to help keep the Hawkeyes at bay.

Sports on 12/07/2019