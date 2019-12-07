JUNCTION CITY 44, GURDON 37

JUNCTION CITY -- Jakiron Cook rushed for 256 yards and scored four touchdowns, including three in the first half, as Junction City (11-1) knocked off Gurdon (10-4) in the Class 2A state semifinals for the Dragons' third consecutive trip to the championship game.

Junction City, the defending 2A state champions and winners of 11 consecutive games, will play Fordyce, a 38-14 winner over Salem, next Saturday for the state championship at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

The championship game is a rematch from earlier in the season when the Dragons topped the Redbugs 14-12 in 8-2A Conference play.

[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scores, photos, stories, rankings + more » arkansasonline.com/arpreps/]

Cook's three first-half touchdowns gave the Dragons a 30-15 lead at intermission, but the Go-Devils (10-4) sliced the Dragons' lead to eight on two occasions.

However, a 20-yard touchdown pass from Brady Hutcheson to Devontay Gilbert answered the first score, and Cook delivered what proved to be the game-winning points with a 10-yard run with 4:52 remaining in the fourth quarter after the Dragons blocked a punt.

Junction City was able to run out the clock after Gurdon's final score with 2:04 left in the game.

Sports on 12/07/2019