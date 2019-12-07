Landing Cole is Yankees' top priority

STAMFORD, Conn. -- Brian Cashman was dangling off a building, high over the city, strapped onto a rope by a waist harness about a dozen stories off the ground and could not get away from it. As he rappelled down the Landmark One building as a practice run for his annual part of the town's holiday celebration, about 15 stories above the ground, he saw a computer-printed sign posted on the window specifically for him.

"Please sign Gerrit Cole," said the sign that was taped up in a spot where only the Yankees GM could see.

He's heard that one before -- a couple of hundred times actually.

Cashman was vague about his meeting this week with Cole, the top pitcher on the free agent market. The Yankees GM, Manager Aaron Boone, new pitching coach Matt Blake, former Yankees lefthander Andy Pettitte and assistant GM Mike Fishman flew to Southern California to meet with Cole and his wife on Tuesday and then Stephen Strasburg, the other top pitcher available in free agency this winter, on Wednesday.

Cashman would not discuss the expected record-breaking finances of the deal or a report that he has "ownership-level" approval to make a deal that it would take to land Cole or possibly Strasburg. He would not say if he felt the Yankees faced a geographic disadvantage in trying to sign one of the two Southern Californians. He also was not tipping his hand if there were plans to meet with either player again next week, when all of baseball will convene in San Diego for the annual MLB Winter Meetings.

But he made it clear he is "all-in" on the pursuit of Cole.

"If there's certain steps that need to be taken in conversations on the phone. Like any club, you know we're fully available to the player and agent, prepared to do what's necessary: text, phone, in person meetings, what have you," Cashman said during his practice for the Sunday night Heights and Lights celebration where he will rappel down that same building as part of the holiday show.

"It's very volatile circumstances as everybody knows. With all 29 other clubs, looking for ways to improve themselves. It's very hard to predict timing of anything, certainly when agents and players are doing their job to the best of their abilities in this negotiating market," Cashman said. "They never tip their hands about what really is going down."

Cashman indicated he had also been in contact with other free agents, noting specifically that he has talked to agents from Didi Gregorius, Brett Gardner and Dellin Betances.

But he did make it clear where his priorities lie.

"Our focus is obviously always trying to improve the club but you know if we can improve the front of the rotation, even more -- and I like our rotation. Our rotation's really strong and we got kids pushing up from the bottom that are hungry to take a spot. But we would just love to add to it if we can," Cashman said. "Because it's a long season and it always feels better to put your head on the pillow when you can run out one of the premier starters in the game."

Cole, the runner-up to the American League Cy Young this season, is certainly one of the premier pitchers in the game right now.

The 29-year-old led the AL in ERA (2.50) and strikeouts (326). After losing five decisions through May 22, Cole did not take a loss the rest of the regular season. The Astros went 27-6 in his starts this year.

And in the very unlikely possibility that Cashman didn't realize how much the Yankees' fan base has its hopes on him landing Cole, he had reminders everywhere. Just during the two hours he was there to practice for the Heights and Lights celebration, two people came up to him with messages from Yankees fan friends or relatives. One showed him a text message from a "huge Yankee fan" friend.

It was just two words: Gerrit Cole.

Cashman laughed, nodded his head and told her he'd heard it before.

Sports on 12/07/2019