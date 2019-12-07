LR firm requests delay in deadline

Windstream is asking a federal bankruptcy judge in New York to give the Little Rock company more time to file its reorganization plan.

In the request, Windstream said it needs until Aug. 25, 2020, to complete its restructuring plan and exit bankruptcy. A hearing on the motion is scheduled Dec. 18 before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain.

This is the second extension Windstream has requested since filing for Chapter 11 protection in February. The original request expires Dec. 22.

The company and its creditors have "been working toward as swift an exit from Chapter 11 as possible under the circumstances, and intend to continue this effort," the filing said.

A company spokesman said Windstream would have no comment beyond the filing.

Windstream is seeking to protect its exclusive rights to file a reorganization plan before other parties involved in the case introduce a plan. "Allowing other parties in interest to propose competing plans during this time period will be little more than a potentially value-destructive distraction," the company said in its filing.

The company said it has made significant progress, including securing $1 billion in financing as it stabilizes operations during bankruptcy proceedings. It also pointed to mediation efforts with Uniti Group Inc. as progress in the restructuring process. However, mediation efforts to settle a dispute over a fiber-leasing arrangement the companies have in place reached an impasse last month and were ended.

The extension request noted that Windstream is willing to reopen discussions with Uniti. Windstream and creditors will "continue discussions with key stakeholder groups, and remain open to the possibility of a potential consensual resolution of issues with Uniti, including to reengaging in further mediation sessions," the filing said.

In July, Windstream sued Uniti over a $650 million payment that Windstream makes annually to lease copper and fiber lines from Uniti. The arrangement provides network access that Windstream needs to deliver services to most of its customers across the nation. That case is scheduled for trial in March.

"Despite this significant progress toward a successful restructuring, given the size and complexity of these Chapter 11 cases, work remains," Windstream said in the filing.

Business on 12/07/2019