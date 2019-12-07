• A New York prosecutor accused Harvey Weinstein of violating his bail conditions by mishandling his electronic ankle monitor, which left his whereabouts unrecorded for hours at a time. Prosecutor Joan Illuzzi made the claim at a pretrial hearing Friday for Weinstein, 67, after he hobbled into court with what his lawyer later described as a back ailment. Illuzi told a judge he had repeatedly violated his bail conditions by leaving home a piece of the monitoring technology that keeps the ankle bracelet activated. "None of these violations were accidental," Illuzzi said while arguing that Weinstein's bail should be raised from $1 million to $5 million while he awaits trial next month on rape and assault charges. Defense attorney Donna Rotunno denied it was anything deliberate, blaming "technical glitches" like dead batteries. "It has nothing to do with any manipulation of the bracelet," Rotunno told reporters after leaving court. The Oscar-winning producer was in court for one of many proceedings that courts across the state are scheduling to apprise defendants of changes to New York's bail system that are set to take effect Jan. 1. Weinstein has pleaded innocent to charges he raped a woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and performed a forcible sex act on a different woman in 2006. He has been free on the current $1 million bail since his arrest last year and maintains that any sexual activity was consensual. A judge put off any decision about whether Weinstein should face stricter bail conditions over the alleged violations until next week.

• Justin Timberlake has publicly apologized to his actress-wife Jessica Biel days after he was seen holding hands with the co-star of his upcoming movie. The pop star and actor wrote on Instagram earlier this week that he prefers to "stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love." He then wrote that in the photos and video that went viral last month of him and actress Alisha Wainwright at a New Orleans bar, he "displayed a strong lapse in judgment -- but let me be clear -- nothing happened between me and my costar." Timberlake said that he's sorry to his "amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that." The 38-year-old Timberlake is filming the movie Palmer with Wainwright in New Orleans. He married Biel in 2012 and they have a son, 4-year-old Silas. Timberlake says he "drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son."

