Officer-involved shooting reported in Pine Bluff

FILE - A Pine Bluff police vehicle is shown in this 2009 file photo.

Pine Bluff police were involved in a shooting Saturday afternoon, a police spokeswoman said.

Officer DeAunuana Martin said the investigation into a 2:30 p.m. officer-involved shooting has been transferred to the Arkansas State Police. Martin said the shooting took place on 28th Avenue near the railroad overpass.

Martin directed all further questions about the shooting to State Police.

The shooting was the second that Arkansas State Police have been called upon to investigate this weekend. A Bentonville police officer fatally shot a 17-year-old suspect in a Bentonville gas station robbery late Friday, authorities said.