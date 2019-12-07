Searcy hangs on to defeat Benton, take Class 6A state championship

Searcy won its second state championship Saturday night, notching a 28-27 victory over Benton in the Class 6A title game at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

The Lions (12-1), the 6A-East Conference champion, had not won a title since 1933 and were playing in their first championship game since 1984.

Benton (9-4) cut the lead to 28-27 on Casey Johnson's 20-yard run with 2:04 remaining, but Garrett Brown's two-point conversion pass failed.

The Panthers had a chance to win the game with 4 seconds left. Brown's Hail Mary pass, intended for Braden Murdock, was incomplete.

Bryce Dixon passed for 341 yards and two touchdowns to lead Searcy.