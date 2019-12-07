Searcy hangs on to defeat Benton, take Class 6A state championship

Searcy won its second state championship Saturday night, notching a 28-27 victory over Benton in the Class 6A title game at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.
The Lions (12-1), the 6A-East Conference champion, had not won a title since 1933 and were playing in their first championship game since 1984.
Benton (9-4) cut the lead to 28-27 on Casey Johnson's 20-yard run with 2:04 remaining, but Garrett Brown's two-point conversion pass failed.
The Panthers had a chance to win the game with 4 seconds left. Brown's Hail Mary pass, intended for Braden Murdock, was incomplete.
Bryce Dixon passed for 341 yards and two touchdowns to lead Searcy.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.