Second-half shutout propels Pulaski Academy to Class 5A state championship

by Jeremy Muck | Today at 3:05 p.m.

Braden Bratcher threw five touchdown passes and ran for another score as Pulaski Academy defeated Little Rock Christian 63-21 on Saturday afternoon to win the Class 5A state championship at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

The Bruins (12-2) won their fifth state title in six seasons and eighth overall, all under Coach Kevin Kelley.

Little Rock Christian (13-1), which entered Saturday's game as the defending Class 5A state champion, lost its first game of the season.

Pulaski Academy gained 519 yards in the first half to lead 35-21 at halftime.

