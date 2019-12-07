Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic In the news 🔴 HS football live #Gazette200 Listen iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

State inmate dies in apparent suicide

by Clara Turnage | Today at 6:04 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Arkansas Department of Corrections Varner Unit Prison in Gould. ( Benjamin Krain)

An Arkansas inmate died Friday evening in what an Arkansas Department of Correction spokeswoman said was an apparent suicide.

Nathan D. Bible, 30, removed plastic binding from his mattress seams and hanged himself from the bars of his cell Friday evening, spokeswoman Dina Tyler said Saturday in a news release. Bible was an inmate in the Varner Unit, a maximum-security prison in Lincoln County.

Medical staff attempted to revive Bible when they found him at 6 p.m. Friday, but he was pronounced dead 20 minutes later by the attending physician, Tyler said.

The Arkansas State Police and the state Crime Laboratory are investigating Bible’s death, per department procedure, Tyler said.

Bible was serving a 33-year sentence for three aggravated robbery convictions and a drugs-related conviction.

He was convicted in Sebastian County at the age of 21.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT