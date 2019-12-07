State inmate dies in apparent suicide

An Arkansas inmate died Friday evening in what an Arkansas Department of Correction spokeswoman said was an apparent suicide.

Nathan D. Bible, 30, removed plastic binding from his mattress seams and hanged himself from the bars of his cell Friday evening, spokeswoman Dina Tyler said Saturday in a news release. Bible was an inmate in the Varner Unit, a maximum-security prison in Lincoln County.

Medical staff attempted to revive Bible when they found him at 6 p.m. Friday, but he was pronounced dead 20 minutes later by the attending physician, Tyler said.

The Arkansas State Police and the state Crime Laboratory are investigating Bible’s death, per department procedure, Tyler said.

Bible was serving a 33-year sentence for three aggravated robbery convictions and a drugs-related conviction.

He was convicted in Sebastian County at the age of 21.