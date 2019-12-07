Trump considers easing water restraints Lawmaker: No way to win in district shift Man pleads guilty in GoFundMe scheme 3 charged with murder in witness' death

Mark D’Amico (left) stands with his lawyer, Mark Davis, as he pleads guilty Friday in Mount Holly, N.J., in a scheme that netted more than $400,000 in donations. (AP/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TIM TAI / The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP )

Man pleads guilty in GoFundMe scheme

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. -- A New Jersey man pleaded guilty Friday to a state charge stemming from a scheme that raked in more than $400,000 in online donations with a phony story about a homeless man helping a stranded woman.

Mark D'Amico, who pleaded guilty in state Superior Court in Burlington County to misapplication of entrusted property stemming from the late 2017 scheme, faces five years in prison.

D'Amico, his ex-girlfriend, Katelyn McClure, and homeless veteran Johnny Bobbitt faced state and federal charges. McClure and Bobbitt have already pleaded guilty to federal and state charges. D'Amico still faces federal charges.

D'Amico, McClure and Bobbitt made up a story in late 2017 about Bobbitt giving $20 to help McClure when her car ran out of gas in Philadelphia, prosecutors said. They solicited donations through GoFundMe, purportedly to help Bobbitt.

Authorities began investigating after Bobbitt sued the couple for allegedly not giving him the money.

The federal criminal complaint released last month said all of the money raised in the GoFundMe campaign was spent by March 2018, with large chunks spent by McClure and D'Amico on an RV, a BMW and trips to casinos.

All three defendants must pay restitution under plea agreements, prosecutors said.

Trump considers easing water restraints

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump said Friday that his administration is looking into relaxing water-saving regulations for toilets, sinks and showers, saying consumers end up using even more water by flushing multiple times and trying to get clean with low water streams.

"People are flushing toilets 10 times, 15 times as opposed to once. They end up using more water," Trump said while talking with business owners about what he said are "common-sense" steps to end overregulation. "The EPA is looking at that very strongly at my suggestion."

Use of low-flush toilets started in the 1990s after President George H.W. Bush signed the Energy Policy Act. The 1992 law said new toilets could use no more than 1.6 gallons of water per flush. The law went into effect in 1994 for residential buildings and 1997 for commercial structures.

Trump said he's also looking at possibly relaxing regulations for sinks and showers.

"You go into a new building, a new house or a new home and they have standards and you don't get water," he said. "You can't wash your hands practically there's so little water that comes out of the faucet. And the end result is you leave the faucet on and it takes you so much longer to wash your hands and you end up using the same amount of water."

Trump said relaxing water-conservation standards might not be practical in some arid regions of the nation, but in many states, there is plenty of water. "It comes down. It's called rain," he said.

Guilty lawmaker to resign from Congress

Days after pleading guilty to a charge of misusing campaign funds, Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-Calif., said Friday that he would resign his seat in Congress "shortly after the holidays."

Hunter, who in 2008 was elected to represent a conservative district in San Diego County, where his father served as a congressman for nearly 30 years, had for more than a year been under indictment by federal prosecutors who accused him of spending more than $200,000 in campaign funds on personal expenses. Hunter pleaded guilty Tuesday.

Separately, North Carolina Republican U.S. Rep. George Holding announced Friday that he won't run for reelection, saying he's the victim of a congressional map redrawn after a court order that now makes his district lean to the left.

Holding, 51, represents the 2nd Congressional District, which was altered by the state Legislature a few weeks ago because state judges ruled it was likely the previous map was tainted with partisan bias favoring the GOP.

"I just don't see an opportunity to win in the district that's been drawn for me," Holding said.

3 men charged in slaying of witness

DALLAS -- Three men have been charged with capital murder in the killing of a witness who testified at the murder trial of a Dallas police officer who shot and killed her unarmed neighbor in his home.

The Oct. 4 shooting of Joshua Brown happened days after Amber Guyger was convicted and sentenced to prison for the 2018 killing of Botham Jean, whose apartment she said she mistook for her own. Jean was a 2016 graduate of Harding University in Searcy, Ark. Brown's death set off feverish speculation that he may have been killed for testifying for the prosecution, though police say his death had nothing to do with the Guyger case and was the result of a drug deal gone bad.

A grand jury on Thursday returned indictments in Brown's killing against Michael Mitchell, 32, Thaddeous Charles Green, 22, and 20-year-old Jacquerious Mitchell, WFAA-TV reported Friday.

Police have said the three Alexandria, La., men were in Dallas to buy drugs from Brown. Michael Mitchell and Jacquerious Mitchell were arrested days after Brown's death and remain in the Dallas County jail. Police are still looking for Green.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

Photo by The Citizens' Voice via AP / AP/The Citizens’ Voice/MARK MORAN

Volunteers Theresa Vacendak and Bob Besecker serve as bell ringers for the Salvation Army’s annual Christmas drive on Friday outside a Walmart store in Wilkes-Barre Township, Pa.

A Section on 12/07/2019