Two suspects sought in Little Rock shooting of girl, 5

Surveillance video shows two men near the scene of Thursday's shooting of a 5-year-old girl in Little Rock.

Little Rock investigators are searching for two men in the Thursday shooting of a 5-year-old girl, according to a news release.

Anthony Williams

Cameron Taylor

Little Rock police spokesman Lt. Steve McClanahan released wanted posters for Cameron Taylor, 20, and Anthony “Beezy” Jerome Williams Jr., 23, on active felony warrants. The wanted posters say the two Little Rock men were involved in a shooting that seriously wounded the child.

At approximately 6:02 p.m. Thursday, Little Rock police responded to a shooting in which a girl had been shot in her back while riding in her mother's car, according to a police report. The child’s mother told police she was driving away from her apartment at Autumn Park Apartments, 43 Warren Drive, with her daughter and 9-year-old son when someone began shooting at her vehicle, the report said.

The child told her mother she was hurt, and the woman drove them to Colonial Park apartments, 5813 Baseline Road, where the child's grandmother lives, the report said.

The child was taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital and stabilized, police spokesman Officer Eric Barnes said.

Officers found six 9mm shell casings near the exit of Autumn Park Apartments, the report said.

Surveillance footage included in Saturday’s release shows two men walking along a sidewalk. The one identified as Taylor is wearing a light hoodie, a dark jacket and light pants. The one identified as Williams is wearing a dark hoodie, dark shirt and light pants.

Officers said the two men could be armed and dangerous.