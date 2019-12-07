West Arkansas police chief fired, attorney says

Officials in a west Arkansas city voted Saturday morning to fire their police chief, an attorney for the former chief said.

Barling Police Chief Jerry Foley was fired during a special meeting after city administrators went into executive session, according to Foley’s attorney, Russell Wood.

Wood said Foley and two officers, who were previously fired, are appealing the terminations, which he called “unlawful,” and are considering a lawsuit against the city.

The attorney declined to say when Foley hired him or why he believes the chief and other officers were fired.

It wasn’t immediately clear who would take Foley’s place as chief.

Messages left for Barling Mayor Wally Gattis, City Attorney Matt Ketcham and the city’s Police Department seeking additional details about the firings weren’t immediately returned early Saturday afternoon.