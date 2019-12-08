Attorney seeks time on mental-evaluation decision

— Defense attorney Jim Lane said Monday he wants to do more research before he decides whether to seek a mental evaluation for the Conway teenager charged with trying to kill his adoptive parents by setting their home on fire while they were sleeping.

Titus Jordan, 17, was charged as an adult in Faulkner County Circuit Court with two felony counts of attempted capital murder and one felony count of arson for the Aug. 26 incident.

Lane said after Monday’s hearing before 20th Judicial District Judge Troy Braswell that the next status report on the case is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 6. Jordan is also represented by Lynn Plemmons, managing attorney for the public defender’s office in the 20th Judicial District.

According to the arrest affidavit, Jordan confessed to setting fires inside and outside the home in downtown Conway, where he lived with Gage and Katie Jordan, who is pregnant.

Also, attorneys filed a motion in October for the case to be transferred to juvenile court, which the state has objected to in its response. Defense attorneys agreed on Oct. 28 to waive the 30-day requirement for a transfer hearing. Plemmons said in the Oct. 28 hearing that the mental evaluation may have a bearing on the number of witnesses needed for the pretrial hearing on the request to move the case to juvenile court.

Prosecuting Attorney Carol Crews said in the state’s response, filed Oct. 25, that “considering the seriousness of the alleged offense and all other factors pertaining to this defendant,” the state objects to the transfer of the case to juvenile court. Also, the state contends that the “protection of society requires the prosecution of this case in the criminal division of circuit court and that the alleged offenses were committed in an aggressive, violent, premeditated and willful manner.”

The Conway couple fostered Titus Jordan in March 2018 and formally adopted him in October 2018. Prior to his arrest, he was a senior at Guy-Perkins High School. Katie Jordan was a speech pathologist for the school district but has been on leave since the incident.

Gage Jordan said that since the teenager’s arrest, he and his wife have completed the termination of the adoption, and the teenager is in the care of the Arkansas Department of Human Services until he turns 18, which is in February.

Titus Jordan has been in the Faulkner County Juvenile Detention Center in lieu of $250,000 bond. The court also approved a no-contact order that bars him from contacting the couple.

