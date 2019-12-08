Sections
Bentonville officer fatally shoots teen suspect

by Josh Snyder Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:19 a.m.

Arkansas State Police offficials are investigating after a Bentonville police officer fatally shot a 17-year-old suspected in a gas station robbery late Friday, authorities said.

Dominick Matt of Bentonville died in the officer-involved gunfire about 11:25 p.m., according to a state police news release.

The officer was responding to a robbery call at the Kum & Go at 3610 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd. when he saw the suspect near Greenhouse Road and S.W. Briar Creek Avenue, according to the news release.

Matt was about a quarter of a mile from the convenience store at that time, the release says.

A separate news release from Bentonville police said Matt matched the store clerk's physical description of the robber.

Within seconds of making contact with Matt, the officer reported that shots had been fired and the suspect was "down."

According to state police, Matt "brandished a handgun" and the officer, whose name wasn't included in either release, shot and killed him.

Authorities didn't immediately indicate whether Matt fired any shots at the officer, who was uninjured.

The Arkansas State Police was notified about the fatal shooting at 12:15 a.m. Saturday and was asked to investigate the robbery and shooting. That investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

Metro on 12/08/2019

Print Headline: Bentonville officer fatally shoots teen suspect

