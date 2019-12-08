ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Boston Brass, A Christmas Story at Fayetteville's Walton Arts Center

Boston Brass -- (from left) Jose Sibaja, trumpet; William Russell, tuba; Chris Castellaanos, French horn; Domingo Pagliuca, trombone; and Jeff Conner, trumpet. Special to the Democrat-Gazette

Boston Brass — Jeff Connor and Jose Sibaja, trumpets; Chris Castellanos, French horn; Domingo Pagliuca, trombone; and William Russell, tuba — and the Brass All-Stars Big Band perform a program titled "Christmas Bells Are Swingin'," 2 p.m. today at Fayetteville's Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St. Tickets are $15-$25 plus applicable fees.

Also at Walton Arts Center this week: A touring company performs A Christmas Story: The Musical (music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, book by Joseph Robinette), complete with leg lamp, pink bunny pajamas, maniacal department-store Santa, a triple-dog-dare and a Red Ryder Carbine-Action 200-Shot Range Model Air Rifle, 7 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, 1:30 and 7 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Dec. 15 Tickets are $40-$91 plus fees.

Call (479) 443-5600 or visit waltonartscenter.org.

Terri Hendrix performs Thursday for AACLive! in Fort Smith. Special to the Democrat-Gazette

Texas musician

Terri Hendrix, Texas singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist (guitar, mandolin and harmonica), performs with country steel guitarist Lloyd Maines, the father of Dixie Chick Natalie Maines, 7:30 p.m. Thursday for AACLive!, 801 Media Center at 5 Star Productions, 801 N. A St., Fort Smith. Doors open at 6:30. Tickets are $40. Call (479) 719-8931, email tomware1@me.com or visit AACLive.com.

Andrew Irvin, violin; David Renfro, French horn; and May Tsao-Lim, piano, play works by Brahms and Sant-Saens plus seasonal works Tuesday at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in North Little Rock. Special to the Democrat-Gazette

Chamber concert

Andrew Irvin, violin; David Renfro, French horn; and May Tsao-Lim, piano, will play the Horn Trio in E-flat major, op.40, by Johannes Brahms at 7 p.m. Tuesday at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 4106 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock. Irvin and Lim will play the Caprice in the Form of a Waltz, op.52, No. 6, by Camille Sant-Saens. The program also includes Gesu Bambino by Pietro Yon and a sing-along selection of traditional carols. The concert is part of the church's Festival of the Senses performing arts series. A reception will follow in the church's parish hall. Admission is free. Call (501) 753-3578 or email baxternan@aol.com.

Fort Smith Nutcracker

Western Arkansas Ballet's 34th annual production of Peter Ilich Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker, with guest dancers Taylor Sambola as the Sugar Plum Fairy and Arcadian Broad as her Cavalier and a cast of more than 100 area children and adults, 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Dec. 15 at the ArcBest Corp. Performing Arts Center, 55 S. Seventh St., Fort Smith. Tickets are $25, $15 for children and students (with valid ID). Call (479) 785-0152 or visit waballet.org.

Springdale Pageant

The Arts Center of the Ozarks, 214 S. Main St., Springdale, is staging The Best Christmas Pageant Ever by Barbara Robinson, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Dec. 15. Tickets are $30. Call (479) 751-5441 or visit acozarks.org.

Conway chorus

The Conway Men's Chorus performs sacred and traditional Christmas selections plus its annual audience sing-along at its 2019 Christmas Holiday Concert, 7 p.m. Tuesday in Reynolds Performance Hall, University of Central Arkansas, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway. Doors open at 6:30. Admission and parking are free. Visit conwaymenschorus.org.

Guitarist Alberto Lombardi kicks off the Argenta Acoustic Music Series' 2020 season Jan. 16 at the Joint in North Little Rock's Argenta Arts District. Special to the Democrat-Gazette

Argenta Acoustic '20

Guitarist Alberto Lombardi kicks off the Argenta Acoustic Music Series' 2020 season, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 16 at the Joint, 301 Main St., in North Little Rock's Argenta Arts District.

The rest of the lineup (all shows, 7:30 p.m. at the Joint):

• Feb. 20: Calumn Graham

• March 19: Paul Asbell

• April 16: Peppino D'Agostino

• May 21: Sam Pacetti

• June 18: Pat Kirtley

• July 16: Pierre Bensusan

• Aug. 20: Shane Hennessy

• Sept. 17: Pearl Django

• Oct. 15: Don Ross

• Nov. 19: Brooks Robertson.

Season tickets are $280; tickets for individual shows are $30. Call (501) 425-1528, email steve@stevedavison.com or visit argentaacoustic.com.

Museum School classes

The Arkansas Arts Center Museum School is registering students for classes and workshops starting Jan. 4 in painting, drawing, ceramics, printmaking, metals, glass, jewelry and woodworking for all ages and skill levels. Classes will be at the Arts Center's Riverdale space, 2510 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, and at Little Rock locations including the Central Arkansas Library System Main Library, 100 Rock St., and the Hillary Rodham Clinton Children's Library and Learning Center, 4800 W. 10th St.

Registration is also open for the Arts Center Riverdale location's spring break and summer programs:

• "Color Me Crazy," March 23-27, for ages 6-12, exploring the world of color through making artwork including sculptures, paintings and prints.

• Junior Arts Academy, June 1-12, a two-week theater and art camp for ages 6-9.

Arts Center members get a 20% discount on Museum School tuition. Call (501) 372-4000 or visit arkansasartscenter.org/museumschool.

10-minute plays

The Acansa Arts Festival is accepting submissions through Dec. 16 for the third annual "Ten Minute Play Showcase" of plays written, directed and acted by Arkansans, Feb. 28-29 at the Arkansas Repertory Theatre Annex, 518 Main St., Little Rock. Submit via tinyurl.com/s946223, where you'll find a complete set of criteria, or acansa.org. Call (501) 663-2287 or email hjtrudell@theyarnstorytelling.com for more information.

Preservation tours

The Arkansas Historic Preservation Program kicks off its 2020 Sandwiching in History tour schedule with a visit to Barton Coliseum, on the State Fairgrounds, 2600 Howard St., Little Rock, at noon Jan. 10.

The rest of the lineup (all tours start at noon; admission is free):

• Feb. 7: Quaker Meeting House, 3415 W. Markham St., Little Rock

• March 6: Baker House, 501 Main St., North Little Rock

• April 3: Old Mill, T.R. Pugh Memorial Park, 3800 Lakeshore Drive, North Little Rock

• May 1: Gann Museum and Gann House, 218 S. Market St., Benton

• June 5: Junction Bridge, Little Rock Riverfront Park

• July 10: Winchester Auto Store, 801 S. Spring St., Little Rock

• Aug. 7: Sappington Reinman House, 1609 S. Center St., Little Rock

• Sept. 4: Boyle Park Pavilion No. 1 and No. 2, Leander Drive, Boyle Park, Little Rock

• Oct. 2: St. Joseph's Orphanage, 6800 Camp Robinson Road, North Little Rock

• Nov. 6: Old State House, 300 W. Markham St., Little Rock

• Dec. 4: St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, 1622 Marshall St., Little Rock.

The first of the program's quarterly two-hour Walks Through History tours will be at 11 a.m. March 21 in the Sevier County town of Lockesburg, starting at the Lockesburg High School Gymnasium, 128 E. Main St.

The rest of the lineup (all tours, 11 a.m.; admission is free):

• May 23: Van Buren (Crawford County), starting at the Van Buren Visitor's Center (Old Frisco Depot), 813 Main St.

• Sept. 19: Paragould, starting at the Greene County Courthouse, 300 W. Court St.

• Nov. 14: Star City (Lincoln County), Star City Historic Square, South Drew and West Bradley streets.

Style on 12/08/2019