Buckeyes figure it out, win Big Ten title

INDIANAPOLIS -- Justin Fields and J.K. Dobbins spent the first half scratching their heads.

Then, Ohio State's dynamic duo -- and teammates -- reverted to their previously impressive form.

Fields threw three touchdown passes in the second half, Dobbins ran for 172 yards and a score and No. 1 Ohio State sealed its first playoff trip in three years by shutting out No. 8 Wisconsin in the second half in a 34-21 victory Saturday night in the Big Ten championship game.

The Buckeyes (13-0) claimed their third consecutive league title and enter the postseason with a 19-game winning streak. The College Football Playoff selection committee will announce the four playoff teams today.

Wisconsin (10-3) has lost seven in a row in the series though this one didn't follow the usual script.

The Badgers, who lost 38-7 at Ohio State in October, scored the first 14 points -- Ohio State's largest deficit of the season. Wisconsin led 21-7 at the half.

But just like the first game, the Buckeyes turned it on in the third quarter.

Jeremy Ruckert started the comeback with a spectacular one-handed catch in the back of the end zone on the fifth play of the third quarter. The 16-yard pass cut the deficit to 21-14.

Four plays later, Wisconsin punter Anthony Lotti dropped the ball and was tackled at the Badgers 16. Ohio State converted that miscue into a 27-yard field goal.

And after Wisconsin missed a 48-yard field goal wide left on its next series, Fields hooked up with K.J. Hill (North Little Rock) for a 16-yard pass and 24-21 lead with 2:23 left in the third quarter.

Fields added a 13-yard TD pass to Hill early in the fourth quarter to give the Buckeyes a 31-21 lead. The Buckeyes closed the scoring with a 24-yard field goal.

ATLANTIC COAST

NO. 3 CLEMSON 62,

NO. 23 VIRGINIA 17

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Trevor Lawrence threw four touchdown passes, three to Tee Higgins, and No. 3 Clemson won its fifth consecutive Atlantic Coast Conference title with a victory over No. 23 Virginia.

The defending national champion Tigers (13-0) have won 28 games in a row and head to the College Football Playoff with chance for a third crown in four years.

And while Virginia (9-4) and quarterback Bryce Perkins put forth a game plan that caused the Tigers to sweat early on, there was no stopping Clemson's dazzling set of experienced playmakers led by Lawrence and Higgins on the way to ACC championship game records for points and yards (621),

Lawrence set an ACC title-game record with his four touchdown throws and had 302 yards passing, his second best total this season, and completed 16 of 22 passes before coming out in the third quarter.

Higgins finished with 182 yards receiving yards and the three TDs, both bests in ACC Championship game play.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC

NO. 17 MEMPHIS 29,

NO. 20 CINCINNATI 24

MEMPHIS -- Antonio Gibson caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Brady White with 1:14 left and Memphis beat Cincinnati in the American Athletic Conference Championship Game.

After the game, two people with knowledge of the decision said Memphis Coach Mike Norvell will be introduced today as Florida State's coach. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because an official announcement has not been made.

Memphis (12-1) finally won the AAC title in its third consecutive conference championship game. The Tigers now wait for an invitation to the Cotton Bowl as the highest-ranked Group of Five team.

SWAC

ALCORN STATE 39,

SOUTHERN 24

LORMAN, Miss. -- Qwynnterrio Cole made a big fourth-down stop at midfield, Taurence Wilson returned an interception 53 yards with 1:23 left and Alcorn State earned a trip to the Celebration Bowl with a victory over Southern in the Southwest Athletic Conference Championship Game.

After Cole's stop, De'Shawn Waller ripped off a 31-yard run, Niko Duffey had an 11-yard run and the Jaguars chose to let Waller score from 6 yards on the next play, allowing the Braves to go up 32-24 with 1:57 to play.

Three plays later, Wilson stepped in front of a LaDarius Skelton pass and sealed Alcorn State's 17th SWAC title and their second consecutive trip and third overall to meet the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference champion North Carolina A&T in the Celebration Bowl in Atlanta.

It was a wild fourth quarter that opened with Southern (8-5) on top 17-16. Felix Harper and LeCarles Pringle hooked up for a 56-yard touchdown to give Alcorn State (9-3) at 22-17 lead after the two-point conversion failed.

Photo by AP/AJ MAST

Ohio State wide receiver K.J. Hill (North Little Rock) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of the Buckeyes’ 34-21 victory over Wisconsin in the Big Ten Championship game in Indianapolis on Saturday night. Hill finished with 7 catches for 83 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Sports on 12/08/2019