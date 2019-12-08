Camping gift guide

The GSI Outdoors Selkirk 460 propane camp stove is a compact, versatile unit for all car camping duties. Its features include an intuitively designed grill, stable valves and an igniter.

Camping is a lot more fun with the proper gear, so camping is the theme for this week's Christmas gift guide.

Stove

I love Coleman camp stoves, but the new GSI Outdoors Selkirk 460 Propane Stove is my new standard.

Functionally, all propane camp stoves are identical, but the GSI Outdoors Selkirk corrects some of Coleman's deficiencies. The most notable improvement is in the burner regulator valves. Specifically, they remain in position, providing the level of heat you need for camp cooking.

That is my standing complaint against Coleman, whose regulator knobs constantly migrate toward the "off" position. It's an art to crank the thing up far enough so that it will slip backwards somewhat close to the position you actually want.

The other improvement is in the grill. The Selkirk grill angles inward over the burners to securely hold small items like steel mugs. The Selkirk also lights with an igniter switch instead of a match or lighter.

Coleman's grill elements are evenly spaced. This allows a thin vessel to tip over and spill coffee or soup into the well.

Like a Coleman propane stove, the Selkirk has two 10,000 BTU burners. The Selkirk has a brass gas tube. Coleman's is aluminum. The Selkirk's tube has a narrow opening. Coleman's tube has a wide opening with a steel mesh screen. The Selkirk has a stainless steel well. Coleman's is aluminum. The Selkirk is 18 inches wide. Coleman is 21 inches. Though more compact, the Selkirk has a slightly smaller cooking area.

The Selkirk lid snaps tight with a composite latch. Coleman has a stainless latch.

My Selkirk boiled a camp mug full of water in 4:35. The Coleman boiled the same volume of water in the same vessel in 4:15.

Finally, the Selkirk is bright orange, perfect for deer camp.

Cooking Kit

While we're cooking, we need some high-quality cooking gear. I recommend the GSI Outdoors Glacier Stainless Camper kit.

The GSI is an efficient, modular component system that includes a heavy gauge stainless steel skillet, and 2- and 3-liter pots. Both pots have indented gradations denoting various levels. The thick skillet allows for more even heating for stir fry, eggs and other camp food than ordinary thin-gauge camp skillets.

Also included are four plastic plates of all different colors, with matching cups that double as bowls. The cups have snap lids that prevent spillage. The color coding ensures that nobody partakes from your vessels. At least it should.

I love how easily and intuitively the kit packs together in its case. I've used dozens of kits, and sometimes it's like trying to solve a Rubik's Cube to get them back together.

Multi-tool

I am a multi-tool junkie. I have one in my duck blind bag, in my deer hunting backpack, my turkey hunting vest, camping trunk, camper galley, fishing pack and every other gear kit I use.

My favorite is the Leatherman Wingman. It has 12 tools that fold into a compact unit. The tools include needle-nose pliers, serrated knife made of 420HC stainless steel, wire cutter, wire stripper, spring-action scissors, Phillips screwdriver, medium screwdriver, can opener, bottle opener, package opener and a 1.5-inch ruler.

Replacement components are available and can be installed by way of star bolts.

Closed, the Wingman is 3.8 inches, and it comes with a Cordura case with a top flap that closes with a large snap. It also has a belt loop. It also has a side pocket clip if you prefer to carry it in your pocket.

The Wingman, and also its close relative the Leatherman Sidekick, is immensely useful. On Monday night, I used it to remove an old fuel line and cut a new fuel line for a disabled four-wheeler stranded deep in a Grant County thicket. Its pliers and screwdriver enabled me to remove and replace fuel line clamps, and also to install an inline fuel filter.

The Wingman is available locally for $50-60.

Smart Knife

Because we're multi-tool junkies, we would be delighted to also receive the True Utility Smart Knife.

This little gizmo is as handy as a pocket on a shirt, and it is small enough to fit in a shirt pocket despite it's 11-tool functionality.

Though only 31/2-inches long and 11/3-inches wide, the Smart Knife contains a 55mm drop-point knife made of fine sandblasted 420 stainless steel. The body serves as a wrench for 4-12mm bolts. There's also a screwdriver and a box cutter, which also cuts fishing line or twine. Its integrated carabiner can clip to a belt loop or lanyard. The carabiner can also serve as a bottle opener.

The Smart Knife comes in a clear plastic case that seals an O-ring when latched. It can hold fobs, driver's, hunting and fishing licenses and other small items in wet environments.

Photo by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/BRYAN HENDRICKS

The GSI Outdoors Glacier Stainless Camper kit is a light, well-conceived kit containing two pots, a strainer lid, a thick stainless skillet and color-coded plates and bowls. It packs easily into a compact unit.

Photo by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/BRYAN HENDRICKS

Photo by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/BRYAN HENDRICKS

The Leatherman Wingman and the True Utility Smart Knife are highly useful tools that will please any outdoors gadget junkie.

Sports on 12/08/2019