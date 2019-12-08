COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE THREE RIVERS AREA

Today

Festival of Carols

BATESVILLE — Join Lyon College for its annual celebration of instrumental and vocal Christmas selections and congregation carols at the Festival of Carols at 4 p.m. at the Christian Science Society, 1740 E. College Ave. The concert will feature the historical Flentrop organ, and Lyon music student Annie Sonnier will perform a mini organ recital. The Batesville Choral Society is under the direction of Michael Oriatti, and Russell Stinson will accompany the group on the organ.

EdenSong Concert in Heber Springs

HEBER SPRINGS — The EdenSong Chorale will present Christmas Joy: A Christmas Celebration at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 201 N. Fourth St. The concert is free, although donations to the EdenSong Music Fund are appreciated.

Women for Harding Tour of Homes

SEARCY — The 37th annual Women for Harding Searcy Tour of Homes will take place from 1-5 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance at hardingtickets.com or $25 the day of the tour. For a listing of featured homes or to purchase tickets, visit harding.edu/alumni/women/homes.

Today – Saturday

Festival of Trees

FAIRFIELD BAY — The Fairfield Bay Chamber of Commerce presents Festival of Trees at its new location, 365 Dave Creek Parkway, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Saturday. All are invited to stop in and see the trees and decorations — the magic of Christmas through lights. For more information, call the chamber at (501) 884-3324.

Deck the House and Business Tour of Lights

FAIRFIELD BAY — The Holiday Deck the House and Business Tour of Lights will take place through Dec. 14. All are invited to stop by the chamber for a list of participants and a People’s Choice ballot, then drive around Fairfield Bay to view the lights and decorations. Ballots are due at the Fairfield Bay Chamber of Commerce, 365 Dave Creek Parkway, by 4 p.m. Friday. Judging will take place that day as well, with the winners announced Saturday. For more information, call the chamber at (501) 884-3324.

Monday

Retired Teachers Christmas Luncheon

SEARCY — The White County Retired Teachers Association will meet at noon at the Carmichael Community Center, 801 S. Elm St. Daisy’s Lunchbox will cater the group’s Christmas luncheon. A Searcy High School musical group will provide entertainment.

Tuesday

A Christmas Carol

BATESVILLE — First Community Bank and the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville will present A Christmas Carol, performed by the Arkansas Arts Center Children’s Theatre on Tour, at 6 p.m. in UACCB’s Independence Hall. Admission is free, and tickets will be available at the door. After the show, pictures can be taken onstage with the cast.

Sons of American Legion Meeting

CABOT — Sons of American Legion (SAL) will meet at 6 p.m. at Criswell-Robinson American Legion Post 71, at 114 N. First St. Anyone who wants to join the group may come by Post 71 or call (501) 203-5715.

Wednesday

Retired Teachers Brunch

BATESVILLE — The Independence County Retired Teachers Association will meet for brunch at 9 a.m. at Elizabeth’s restaurant on Main Street. The Batesville Jazz Band, directed by Joshua Poff, will provide the entertainment. Each member is asked to bring an unwrapped donation for Family Violence Prevention, with emphasis on paper products, detergent, shampoo and toiletries.

Thursday

STARS Christmas Party

EL PASO — Small Town Amateur Radio Service (STARS), a ham-radio group, will not have a regular monthly meeting in December, but there will be a Christmas party for STARS and the North Central Arkansas Amateur Radio Service from 5-8 p.m. Thursday at the El Paso Community Center. Attendees are asked to bring a side dish to share and to RSVP. Anyone who is interested in amateur radio is invited to attend. For more information or to RSVP, contact Gordon Miller at gmiller266@gmail.com.

Holiday Ugly Sweater Celebration

FAIRFIELD BAY — A Holiday Ugly Sweater Celebration will be hosted by Bogies at Mountain Ranch, 820 Lost Creek Parkway, at 6 p.m. Wear that sweater Grandma got you. Eat, drink and be merry with the Sean Sikes Band. For more information, call (501) 884-6091.

EdenSong Concert in Fairfield Bay

FAIRFIELD BAY — The EdenSong Chorale will present Christmas Joy: A Christmas Celebration at 6 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Conference Center. There is no admission charge, but donations are welcome. Tickets may be picked up at the welcome desk at the center from 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Conference Center will not mail out tickets or hold them at the door. They need to be obtained prior to the day of the show.

Thursday – Dec. 15 and Dec. 20-22

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever

SEARCY — The Performing Arts Center on the Square, 219 W. Arch Ave., will present The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, written by Barbara Robinson and directed by Kara Ladyman. Evening shows are Thursday through Saturday and again Dec. 20 and 21, with the meal at 6:30 and the show at 7:30. Matinees will be Dec. 15 and 22, with the meal at 12:30 p.m. and the show at 1:30. For more information, call (501) 368-0111.

Friday

NARFE Christmas Luncheon

HEBER SPRINGS — The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association, Chapter 1156, will have its Christmas luncheon at 11:30 a.m. at Mack’s Fish House, 559 Wilburn Road. All active and retired federal employees are invited to attend. For more information, call Kathy Golding at (501) 206-1375.

Saturday

Mallard Masters Championship

AUGUSTA — The Mallard Masters Championship and TailFeathers and Tamales will be hosted by the Augusta Chamber of Commerce on Saturday. The check-in station will be at 305 U.S. 64. Hunters can check in from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. TailFeathers and Tamales will take place on the banks of the White River in downtown Augusta, behind the River Wind Bank. To get tickets for TailFeathers and Tamales or to sign up to hunt in the Mallard Masters Championship, visit mallardmasterschampionship.com.

Commencement Ceremony

SEARCY — Harding University will host its Fall Commencement ceremony at 10 a.m. in Benson Auditorium. Doors will open at 9 a.m. for guest seating.

Cookie Class

MELBOURNE — Ozarka College in Melbourne will offer a cookie class for children ages 10 to 13 from 8:30-11:30 a.m. The class will be taught by Amy Lynn Queret-Mitchell, director of the Ozarka Culinary Program. Participants will make homemade carnival and sugar cookies and take home a plate of cookies. The course fee is $25, with all supplies included. For more information or to register, email Queret-Mitchell at amy.mitchell@ozarka.edu.

Ongoing

BAAC Member Exhibition

BATESVILLE — The Batesville Area Arts Council presents the fourth annual BAAC Member Exhibition at the BAAC Gallery on Main, 226 E. Main St., through Jan. 11. The exhibit features artwork from BAAC members Karen Barker, Dustyn Bork, Laura Crouch, Carly Dahl, La’Nelle Gambrell, Julie Graves, Aline McCracken, Merry Ann McSpadden, Bess Parker, Ruby Schaaf, Sheldon Till-Campbell and Marcia Wallace. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

A Very Melba Christmas

BATESVILLE — The fourth annual A Very Melba Christmas, presented by the Melba Theater, with the assistance of local business partners, will show classic Christmas films on the big screen. The series consists of 12 movies with 18 showings and runs through Dec. 26. For more information, visit www.melbatheater.org or the Melba Theater’s Facebook page, or call (870) 569-8002.

Fairfield Bay TOPS Meetings

FAIRFIELD BAY — The TOPS Arkansas 0612 chapter (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Thursday in the Conference Room of the Hart Center, 134 Hillview Drive, behind the Senor Center of Fairfield Bay. Weigh-ins begin at 8:30 a.m., and support meetings start from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Visitors and prospective members may attend their first meeting free. The cost to join is an annual fee of $32 for national dues and $3 per month chapter dues. For more information, call Patty at (501) 253-3790 or Jeannie at (501) 253-3824.

Ash Flat Senior Center Activities

ASH FLAT — The Ash Flat Senior Life Center invites residents of Ash Flat and surrounding areas to the following weekly events: bingo from 9-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays; card games, board games and painting from 9-10:30 a.m. Thursdays; and exercise classes from 10-10:30 a.m. Thursdays. Coffee, cookies and more are available throughout the week. Visit the senior center, and sign up for $3 meals served at 11:30 a.m. For more information, including travel arrangements, call Veronica Fortich at (870) 994-2174.

Painting Class

FAIRFIELD BAY — Jim Tindall’s painting class meets with a new subject from 10 a.m. to noon every Tuesday at the Fairfield Bay Community Education Center, 130 Village Lane, Suite 5E. Each class costs $45, and all materials are provided. For more information, call the center at (501) 884-4440 or visit the center’s Facebook page.

Heber Springs TOPS Meetings

HEBER SPRINGS — TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Monday at the Church of the Nazarene, Eighth and Quitman streets. Weigh-in begins at 7:30 a.m., and a support meeting takes place from 9:30-11 a.m. Prospective members are welcome to attend. Enter the church through the back entrance. For more information, call Geneva Earles at (501) 827-1243 or Janiece Brierly at (501) 250-5087.

Searcy Lions Club

SEARCY — The Searcy Lions Club meets at noon every Tuesday on the second floor of the Heritage Building at Harding University. The Lions Club raises funds for eye care and eyeglasses for White County residents who otherwise could not afford such care. New members are always welcome. For more information, visit the Searcy Lions Club on Facebook.

VFW Tuesday Night Bingo

QUITMAN — Tuesday Night Bingo takes place each week at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1295 Bee Branch Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

American Legion Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

Cabot Lions Club Meetings

CABOT — The Cabot Lions Club meets at noon the second and fourth Thursdays of each month at Colton’s Steak House & Grill, 195 Northport Drive. All are invited to the meetings.

Free Brown-Bag Lunch

CABOT — The Mount Tabor United Methodist Church Women of Cabot serve a free brown-bag lunch at 11 a.m. each Thursday at the church, 4100 Arkansas 89 S. All are welcome. To volunteer or make a donation, call (501) 843-3797.

Bluegrass Music Night

HEBER SPRINGS — Heber Springs Christian Church, 1101 N. Broadway St., offers a bluegrass music night from 6:30-8:30 every Tuesday. Musicians are invited to participate. Free coffee is available. For more information, call the church at (501) 362-2389.

Beebe Kiwanis Club Meetings

BEEBE — The Beebe Kiwanis Club meets at noon the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Stephens Room of the Student Center at Arkansas State University-Beebe. Kiwanis is a volunteer organization with the mission of helping youth in the community. For more information, call Flo Fitch at (501) 230-2890 or Debra Crisco at (501) 454-3505.

Civitan Meetings

CABOT — Civitan meets at 6 p.m. the first and third Mondays of the month at First Security Bank in downtown Cabot. Civitan is an organization that provides training and support for people with developmental disabilities.

Opportunity for Bridge Players

BEEBE — Bridge players are needed at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. Beginners are welcome. For more information, call (501) 843-2930.

Beebe Caregivers Support Group

BEEBE — The Beebe Caregivers Support Group meets at 3 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. For more information, call Sandra Garrett at (501) 940-4021.

Alzheimer’s Support Group

CABOT — The Alzheimer’s Support Group meets at 10 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Cabot United Methodist Church, 2003 S. Pine St. For more information, call (501) 265-0027.

Republicans Meetings

NEWPORT — The Jackson County Republicans meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at Merchants and Planters Bank, 915 Arkansas 367 N. For more information, call Jeff McDonald at (870) 731-7646.

Upcoming

Rescheduled Christmas Parade

SEARCY — The city of Searcy has rescheduled the Searcy Holiday of Lights Christmas Parade to 6 p.m. Dec. 16. This date was selected to allow Searcy High School and Harding Academy football teams and supporters the opportunity to attend and participate in the Christmas parade.

Ringing in Christmas

AUGUSTA — The Searcy Bell Players will give a free community concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 19 at the Augusta Heritage Center, formerly the Augusta Presbyterian Church, at the corner of North Third and Walnut streets. The concert is hosted by Forgotten Augusta, in partnership with the Augusta Historical Society and the city of Augusta. All are welcome to attend.

Near Year’s Eve Battle of the Bands

SEARCY — The Performing Arts Center on the Square and Quattlebaum Music will present the Near Year’s Eve Battle of the Bands at 7 p.m. Dec. 31 at Center on the Square.

