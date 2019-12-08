Conway man dies when car hits Arkansas 365 bridge pillar

A Conway man died Friday evening after his Pontiac G6 crashed into a concrete pillar in Pulaski County, according to a preliminary crash report from the Arkansas State Police.

Kenneth S. Ross, 53, was driving west around 6:30 p.m. on Arkansas 365 in Maumelle when his vehicle ran off the road and struck the bridge pillar, the report said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no other injuries reported.

Road conditions were dry and clear at the time of the crash, the report said.

Metro on 12/08/2019