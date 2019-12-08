Decorating, Gardening and Partying!

Early in the week we had ideal weather to do some yard work. The temperatures were in the 70's and you could not ask for better weather. I got the outside decorations put up,

and I fertilized the pansies and winter flowers

and vegetables.

I also fertilized the newly sprouted, late-planted garlic.

I also got most of the leaves raked and out of the yard. I don't know about you, but I have had a ton of small acorns.

They were not as large as in years past, but they were plentiful.

I continue to get asked questions about the lingering foliage on Japanese maples

and other shrubs in the yard.

The early hard freeze surprised quite a few plants and caught them before they had finished their fall routine. They went from green to brown in some cases and are still attached, since the abscission layer had not fully formed which allows them to drop their leaves. Some have fallen off with the brisk winds, but others are still firmly attached. Just live with it until they fall on their own, or the new leaves push them off next spring. Don't try to remove them manually.



My hellebores are kicking into high gear but are a bit behind past years in blooms.

I do have a few and more are coming on. The camellias are beginning to put on a show.



In addition to spending time in the garden, I also had a lot of events this week. I spent time helping my aunt who had some eye surgery, and attended quite a few parties, from a white elephant girls event,

to Heifer International's Christmas market

where son Kyle was one of the working elves.

On the way home we drove by the State Capitol to see their lights.

Today I finished up my angel tree gift to take to church, went to a pampered chef party

and I ended with a surprise birthday party for another friend

where I got to catch up on some friends I haven't seen for awhile.

Tis the season for blowing and going! What fun it is!