Ex-neighbor says innocent in fatal shots

Today at 3:13 a.m.

FAYETTEVILLE — An Elm Springs man accused of killing his former neighbor pleaded innocent Friday to one count of capital murder.

Praphat Gingsumrong, 41, is charged in Washington County Circuit Court in the death of By Phonasasivixay, 49.

Elm Springs police received a call about 2:30 p.m. Oct. 22 about a body at a house near O’Neal Avenue and East Lake Road near Lake Elmdale.

Police found that Phonasasivixay had been shot several times.

Gingsumrong was arrested.

Police said the two men knew each other and were former neighbors.

“It is believed that Mr. Gingsumrong approached Mr. Phonasasivixay from behind and opened fire, killing Mr. Phonasasivixay as he was seated in a chair in front of the residence,” according to a news release from Elm Springs police.

Capital murder is punishable by life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty.

Prosecutors have not said whether they will seek the death penalty in Gingsumrong’s case.

Gingsumrong is at the Washington County jail with no bail set while awaiting trial.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 18 before Circuit Judge Joanna Taylor.

