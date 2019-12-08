Former Hog O-linemen excited by Pittman hiring

Detroit Lions center Travis Swanson (64) protects quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016 in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson) ( Associated Press )

Three former Arkansas offensive line standouts are thrilled about the return of Sam Pittman to Fayetteville as the Hogs’ head coach.

Former All SEC center Travis Swanson played four years with the Detroit Lions and one with the Miami Dolphins before announcing his retirement from the NFL in the spring.

He played for Pittman for only one season in 2013 before being drafted by the Lions in the third round of the 2014 draft. He made an tweet endorsing Pittman after the firing of Chad Morris as the Arkansas coach.

“I sent out that tweet out back in early November because he was the first guy I thought of when I saw they let Morris go,” Swanson said. “In my head, I said what does this program need? What do we not have? You don’t need a new facility. You already have that. You don't need more resources. You have a nutrition center with Jerry Jones’ family name on it and you have a brand new north end zone. You have everything possible."

"So I think the only thing I believe you need is you need to go out and recruit. Not only do you need to recruit but you also need a guy that can develop the guys that's already on your team. I said who’s the best recruiter I know and who’s the best coach I know? That’s Pittman.”

Former SEC offensive tackle Dan Skipper was a member of Pittman’s first recruiting class at Arkansas in 2013.

He inked with the Hogs over scholarship offers from Ohio State, Michigan, Ole Miss and Tennessee out of Arvanda, (Co.) Ralston Valley.

“Ecstatic that it is official,” said Skipper, who was recently released by the Detroit Lions. “I couldn’t be happier for all of those guys in the locker room, they are going to get coached up by a great staff with a true leader. Mr. Yurachek made a great decision with the hire and picked the right man for the job. Now it’s time to get some fellas flipped and fill DWRRS this spring.”

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow left his home state of Minnesota to sign with Arkansas and Pittman in 2014.

Ragnow, who’s considered one of the NFL’s top young linemen, was a first round draft pick by the Lions in 2018. He’s happy about Pittman’s return.

“Sam Pittman is one of the greatest people I’ve ever met,” said Ragnow, who was an All American for the Hogs. “Keyword person. He keeps up with my family and has kept up with my family even since he went to Georgia. The guy texts my sister and cheers her up when she’s down and I’m pretty sure they have even talked about boy problems.

"He will be so respected by each and everyone of his players I can guarantee that. He’s a coach who lets his players play fast and tries to eliminate as much thinking as possible so you can play confident and fast. Never met anyone like him. Has always been there for me from the passing of my dad to the day I got drafted. I’m so excited for the State of Arkansas and for Coach Pittman.”