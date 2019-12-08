LET'S TALK: Gift ideas that won't disappoint

You may be wondering just what the heck you'll get that person who has everything or is just hard to please. And if you're a regular reader of this column, you may have turned here for the past couple of Sundays, hoping that the Talkmistress would bail you out.

And she won't disappoint. Here's the 2019 list of suggested gifts and "giftlets" that will definitely get you remembered by those on your list. Ahem, there are no guarantees as to just how you'll be remembered.

Enough of the chitchat. Behold ...

The Sometimes Annual

Let's Talk

Christmas Gift Guide

• Butts calendar; $21.15, Zazzle.com

Yes, this calendar features posteriors ... no, not Kim K's or J-Lo's. These are horse butts, elephant butts, zebra butts, chicken butts, cigarette butts ... you get the point. "Because it's hard to shop for middle school boys," according to the true-dat sales copy. "Also makes a great gag gift for that certain someone in the office." A personal fave: The family of elephant butts.

• St. Nicolas Cage Christmas Ornament; $19.99, Etsy.com

Er, yes. Your giftee will be simply thrilled to have this best-selling handmade ornament to hang on the tree for Christmas 2020 or even the last days of the 2019 holiday ... the face of actor Nicolas Cage, sporting a rather insincere smile on a plain, neutral-colored disc. It won't exactly be a Honeymoon in Vegas, but this ornament's owner can have a positive Face/Off with it, Knowing that it won't be Gone in 60 Seconds and, indeed, could be considered a National Treasure.

• Sympathy Ice Cream Assortment; $69.99-$89.99, Harryanddavid.com

Now this is what I'm talkin' about! Containers are labeled "Pint of Compassion," "Tub of Hugs," "Thinking of You," and "Scoops of Support." It's the perfect gift for that friend who's having a hard time dealing with holidays. Heck, it's the perfect gift for that friend who isn't having a hard time dealing with the holidays.

• Coffee mugs that take sarcasm to a new level; various prices, Amazon.com.

Let a coffee mug do even more of the talking for your less-than-a-morning-person gift recipient or shoot, get one for yourself. Favorites: "Good morning. I see the assassins have failed," and "Yet, despite the look on my face, you're still talking." Then there's the one with the level markings, similar to a measuring cup. Near the top: "Don't speak!" About halfway: "Hold on." Near the bottom: "OK. I'm listening."

• Plush toys only a kid or an aspiring doctor would love (one can hope); various prices at Amazon.com

Thanks to a maker called Giant Microbes, your giftee can cuddle up with a big, plush reproduction of a disease, as usually seen via microscope, or even a body organ. Cases in point: a DNA double helix. Might your giftee want a rootish-looking brain cell or a friendly, disease-slaying bifidobacterium longum? The company even offers up an E. coli key chain. As if these aren't impressive enough, you can choose from theme gift boxes ... Biohazards, Plagues from History, Sick Day. The toys arrive with educational information. Not only am I not making this up -- to quote humor columnist Dave Barry -- but everything seems to boast a four-star-or-better review. Hey, there's a gallbladder!

• An Archie McPhee Disappointed Sigh machine, $9.95, Archiemcphee.com

There seem to be sooo many (siiiigh) reasons to heave a disappointed sigh these days ... it's enough to make one plumb breathless. Now there's a nifty machine that will heave said sighs on behalf of your gift recipient. It has buttons to emit a male or female sigh, with two bonuses: A Shocked Sigh and an End of the World Sigh. The packaging bears an illustration of a guy doing a facepalm. (Wait, why does the picture have to be of a guy only? And why must the buttons be placed vertically, with the male sigh first, instead of side-by-side male and female buttons? Where's the gender equality? One needs this machine to express one's disappointment with this machine.)

• A wombat, $25-$100, Gifts.worldwildlife.org

Forget a puppy or kitten ... Pair your giftee with this cute endangered animal native to southeastern Australia and Tasmania. Wombat Adoption Kits, $25, $55 or $100, come with a fake furry wombat, photo, species card, framed certificate, gift bag and such. (The higher the price, the bigger the kit.) Or you can bankroll your giftee's virtual adoption of a wombat -- no kit, just an acknowledgement letter. Wombats don't exactly float the boat? Also available: the adoption of a cottontop tamarin, another endangered critter that resembles a skunk with a Liberace complex.

• Get Along With Your Co-workers Gum, $1.79 at Offthewagonshop.com.

Your stocking-stuffee can pop one of these pieces of gum in her mouth and magically start to get along with those co-workers who drive her cray-cray! And if they still bother her, she can always loudly pop the gum and annoy them.

Send nice, not naughty email:

hwilliams@arkansasonline.com

Style on 12/08/2019