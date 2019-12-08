Killer said to view shooting videos

Navy Capt. Tim Kinsella briefs members of the media following a shooting at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Fla., Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. The US Navy is confirming that a shooter is dead and several injured after gunfire at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola. (Tony Giberson/Pensacola News Journal via AP)

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Saudi student who fatally shot three people at a U.S. naval base in Florida hosted a dinner party earlier in the week where he and three others watched videos of mass shootings, a U.S. official told The Associated Press on Saturday.

Officials investigating the deadly attack were working Saturday to determine whether it was motivated by terrorism, while President Donald Trump indicated he would review policies governing foreign military training in the United States.

Family members on Saturday identified two of the shooting victims, both of whom were hailed as heroes for trying to stop the shooter and flagging down emergency responders after being shot.

The shooter opened fire Friday inside a classroom at Naval Air Station Pensacola, killing three people and wounding two sheriff's deputies before one of the deputies killed him. Eight others were injured. Both deputies were expected to survive.

The official who spoke Saturday said one of the three students who attended the dinner party hosted by the attacker recorded video outside the classroom building while the shooting was taking place. Two other Saudi students watched from a car, the official said.

Ten Saudi students were being held on the base Saturday while several others were unaccounted for, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity after being briefed by federal authorities.

The FBI identified the shooter in a statement Saturday night as Mohammed Alshamrani, 21. Investigators said he was a second lieutenant in the Saudi air force and was a student naval flight officer of Naval Aviation Schools Command. A U.S. official said Friday that the FBI was examining social media posts and investigating whether he acted alone or was connected to any broader group. The official wasn't authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

Trump declined to say whether the shooting was terrorism-related. The president tweeted his condolences to the families of the victims on Friday and noted that Saudi King Salman had reassured him in a telephone call that the shooter "in no way shape or form represents the feelings of the Saudi people."

But in comments echoing those made earlier by Defense Secretary Mark Esper, Trump said Saturday that he would review policies governing foreign military training in the U.S.

In remarks Saturday at the Ronald Reagan National Defense Forum in Simi Valley, Calif., Esper was asked whether he can say definitively that the shooting in Pensacola was terrorism. "No, I can't say it's terrorism at this time," he said. Asked whether he would now hesitate to send American forces to Saudi Arabia, he said, "No, not at all." He said the U.S. and Saudi Arabia have similar security interests, especially with regard to Iran.

The U.S. has long had a robust training program for Saudis, providing assistance in the U.S. and in the kingdom. Currently, more than 850 Saudis are in the United States for training activities. They are among more than 5,000 foreign students from 153 countries in the U.S. going through military training.

"This has been done for many decades," Trump said. "I guess we're going to have to look into the whole procedure. We'll start that immediately."

Base commander Capt. Tim Kinsella said the base would remain closed until further notice.

Family members on Saturday identified one of the victims as a 23-year-old recent graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy who alerted emergency responders to where the shooter was even after he had been shot several times.

"Joshua Kaleb Watson saved countless lives today with his own," his older brother Adam Watson wrote on Facebook. "He died a hero and we are beyond proud."

A second victim was identified as Mohammed "Mo" Haitham, 19, of St. Petersburg, Fla., who joined the Navy after graduating from high school last year, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Haitham's mother, Evelyn Brady, herself a Navy veteran, said the commander of her son's school called her and told her Haitham had tried to stop the shooter.

The Navy on Saturday night identified the third victim as Airman Apprentice Cameron Scott Walters, 21, of Richmond Hill, Ga. All three victims were students at Naval Aviation Schools Command.

Information for this article was contributed by Lolita C. Baldor, Robert Burns, Ben Fox, Mike Balsamo, Jon Gambrell, Bobby Caina Calvan, Tamara Lush and Freida Frisaro of The Associated Press.

A Section on 12/08/2019