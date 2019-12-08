LR police looking for 2 suspects in shooting that wounded girl, 5

Little Rock investigators are looking for two men in the Thursday shooting of a 5-year-old girl who was riding in her mother's car when she was struck by gunfire, according to a news release.

Little Rock police spokesman Lt. Steve McClanahan released wanted posters for Cameron Taylor, 20, and Anthony "Beezy" Jerome Williams Jr., 23, who are being sought on felony warrants. The wanted posters say the two Little Rock men were involved in a shooting that seriously wounded the child.

At 6:02 p.m. Thursday, Little Rock police were dispatched to Colonial Parc Apartments at 5813 Baseline Road, where the girl had been taken initially after being shot in her back, according to a police report. The child's mother told police that she was driving away from her residence in Autumn Park Apartments at 43 Warren Drive with her daughter and 9-year-old son when someone began shooting at her vehicle.

The child told her mother that she was hurt, and the mother drove them to Colonial Parc apartments, where the child's grandmother lives, the report said.

The child was taken to Arkansas Children's Hospital, where she was stabilized, police spokesman officer Eric Barnes said late last week.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

Officers found six 9mm shell casings near the exit for Autumn Park Apartments, the report said.

Surveillance footage included in Saturday's release shows two men walking on a sidewalk. One was wearing a light hoodie, a dark jacket and light pants. The other was wearing a dark hoodie, dark shirt and light pants.

Officers warned Saturday that the two men should be considered armed and dangerous.

The news release did not list the warrant charges, but a police report lists first-degree battery and terroristic acts as the incident types.

Both men have criminal charges in their pasts.

Taylor negotiated a guilty plea in August to charges of theft by receiving greater than or equal to $25,000, theft by receiving of a firearm and possession of a defaced firearm, according to court records. He was sentenced to five years on probation. In 2017, he pleaded nolo contendre to charges of possession of controlled substances and carrying a weapon, and pleaded guilty to probation revocation. He was sentenced to probation and a fine.

Williams is on probation from a conviction earlier this year, according to court records. On April 22, he negotiated a guilty plea to charges of theft by receiving of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to five years on probation. On Jan. 23, he negotiated a guilty plea to charges of aggravated assault, fleeing and theft by receiving. He was sentenced to five years on probation and a fine.

Williams' 2019 convictions broke the parole sentence on a third conviction. Williams plead guilty to theft by receiving in December 2018 and was sentenced to one year in jail, with 335 days of that sentence suspended, according to court records.

Metro on 12/08/2019